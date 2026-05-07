Legends and Strike star Tom Burke is the godson of a beloved British legend and he has a ‘secret’ partner

Tom Burke delivers one of his best performances yet in Legends, Netflix’s gripping new drug thriller — but there’s a lot you may not know about the actor behind Guy Stanton.

Praetorian Jack from Furiosa, Orson Welles in Mank, Cormoran Strike in Strike… Burke’s CV is already wildly eclectic, and Legends is yet another reminder of how magnetic he is on-screen.

In the new Netflix drama, he plays Guy, a weary Customs officer recruited into a dangerous undercover operation targeting Britain’s heroin trade. As the mission escalates, Guy becomes increasingly consumed by his criminal alter ego — his “Legend”.

Burke may already have a long career behind him, but his profile is arguably bigger than ever. So, here’s everything you should know about the actor, from his famous parents to his legendary godfather.

From Dragonheart… to Legends (Credit: Netflix/Universal Studios)

When did Tom Burke start acting?

Burke’s acting career began in 1999’s Dragonheart: A New Beginning, a direct-to-video sequel to the Dennis Quaid fantasy film.

After a few smaller parts, he appeared alongside John Simm and James McAvoy in State of Play in 2003, one of the BBC’s great dramas.

He made his feature film debut in The Libertine the following year, before appearing in I Want Candy and cult horror Donkey Punch.

Burke also popped up in an episode of Dangerfield and the TV movie All the King’s Men early in his career.

Burke has starred in some incredible movies and TV shows (Credit: Netflix/Warner Bros/Curzon)

Tom Burke movies and TV shows you should watch

Burke’s career really took off in the 2010s.

TV viewers may remember him from The Hour, where he played Bill Kendall. He also appeared in Channel 4’s cult conspiracy thriller Utopia.

After roles in The Musketeers and War & Peace, Burke landed arguably his biggest television role: Cormoran Strike in Strike, based on the detective novels by JK Rowling under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.

The Crown fans will also recognise him as Derek “Dazzle” Jennings, Princess Margaret’s younger lover in season 4.

On the film side, Burke starred opposite Ryan Gosling in Only God Forgives before earning huge acclaim for his performance in Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir.

More recently, he appeared alongside Bill Nighy in Living and stole scenes in Furiosa as the rugged Praetorian Jack.

Burke has voiced his support for Ashford and its high street (Credit: Cover Images)

Where is Tom Burke from?

Tom Burke was born in London and raised in Kent.

He attended several theatre groups growing up, including the National Youth Theatre, and knew early on that he wanted to become an actor.

As a child with dyslexia, Burke struggled academically and left school before taking A Levels.

“I left school before doing A Levels. I couldn’t stand the idea of that. In retrospect, I wish I had, but at the time I just thought I wouldn’t survive it,” he told Notes on the Road.

At 17, he wrote directly to an acting agency asking for representation — and soon landed his role in Dragonheart: A New Beginning.

Burke now lives near Ashford in Kent and has publicly campaigned against redevelopment plans affecting the town.

How old is Tom Burke?

Tom Burke is 44 years old.

He was born on June 30, 1981.

Tom Burke’s parents were actors, and Alan Rickman was a big influence in his life (Credit: ITV/MachettePix/startraksphoto.com)

Tom Burke’s famous parents and iconic godfather

Acting runs in Burke’s family.

His father is actor David Burke, who famously played Dr Watson in ITV’s The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes during the 1980s. He also appeared in Coronation Street and Heartbeat.

His mother, Anna Calder-Marshall, has starred in projects including Wuthering Heights, King Lear, and Lovejoy.

But perhaps the most famous figure connected to Burke is his godfather: Alan Rickman.

The late Harry Potter and Die Hard star played a huge role in Burke’s life growing up.

“Whenever we went for lunch, he’d ask me questions and I would do that thing of not answering and my mum or dad would step in for me, and he would say, ‘No, no, I want to hear what Tom has to say,’” Burke told Tatler.

“He took me out of my comfort zone. He was constantly asking me what I wanted to do.”

Burke also revealed that Rickman helped pay for his RADA fees.

Speaking to The Guardian, he said: “They were like family, really.”

“I got told I didn’t have the right face” (Credit: Cover Images)

Why Tom Burke underwent ‘corrective surgery’

Burke was born with a cleft lip and underwent corrective surgery as a child.

The surgery left a scar, which he says never really bothered him personally — although it did affect parts of his career.

“I don’t think I was that aware of it, as a boy. My parents always said I looked lovely,” he told The Telegraph.

However, he later encountered difficulties in the industry because of his appearance.

As he told The Independent, he “very nearly got cast” in a period drama before being told he didn’t have “the right face”.

Tom Burke keeps his love life private (Credit: ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Does Tom Burke have a wife or girlfriend?

Tom Burke is believed to be in a long-term relationship, although he keeps his personal life extremely private.

In a 2018 interview with Tatler, Burke confirmed he had a girlfriend but declined to name her.

The following year, The Guardian also referenced him living in London with a girlfriend “he doesn’t speak about”.

Whether they’re still together, married, or if Burke is currently single isn’t publicly known.

“I feel like this glass confessional box culture we’ve suddenly found ourselves in is so insidious,” he said.

Read more: The best Netflix series you can watch this month

Legends is available to stream on Netflix now.

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