‘Never the plan’: ‘Future’ of I’m A Celebrity South Africa as ITV makes huge decision after explosive final

I’m A Celebrity South Africa won’t return next year, it has been reported, after an explosive row hijacked Friday night’s live final.

Last week’s all-stars final, which took place live in London, saw Adam Thomas crowned the winner of the second series of the spin-off show.

However, his win was overshadowed by a huge on-air row with Jimmy Bullard and David Haye.

Now, it’s been reported that the series won’t be back on ITV for another three years.

Adam Thomas won I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026 (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity South Africa ‘won’t return till 2029’

According to The Sun, despite huge demand, I’m A Celebrity South Africa won’t return to our screens in 2027. Instead, it isn’t expected to be back until 2029. The first series aired in 2023, with Myleene Klass winning the Legend title.

And, according to insider, airing the spin-off show every three years was exactly the plan when the idea for the show was conceived.

The insider claimed: “The aim was never for it to be made or be on air in 2027, even though there may be an appetite for that right now. The aim was to deliver something as a special show that was on from time to time, not an annual revisit like the main I’m A Celebrity show.”

The explosive live final was one of the most-viewed shows of Friday night (April 24).

Almost 2.8 million viewers watched the finale, with that figure expected to rise when up-to-date streaming figures are available.

Jimmy Bullard exploded on the live show, and viewers definitely want to see more (Credit: ITV)

New series of Australian show expected later this year

As for the next series of I’m A Celebrity filmed in Australia, that is expected to return later this year.

It is filmed on the Gold Coast in November, and is broadcast live on ITV1. As a result, viewers will be able to vote for who takes part in Bushtucker Trials, and they’ll also vote for which campmate they want to eliminate.

The all-stars version of the show was pre-recorded in September 2025. Only the final was aired live, with the public only able to vote for their winner.

ITV has been approached for comment.

Read more: Sinitta performs U-turn on ‘bullies’ David Haye and Jimmy Bullard

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