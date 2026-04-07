Where I’m A Celebrity South Africa is filmed, exactly when it was recorded and ‘brutal’ impact of show not being live

I’m A Celebrity South Africa is back on our screens with a fresh batch of familiar faces — but viewers have been left wondering why the show feels a little different this time around.

The ITV spin-off, hosted by Ant and Dec, launched this week and sees stars including Ashley Roberts, David Haye and Scarlett Moffatt heading into the jungle once again. But unlike the main series, there are a few key twists behind the scenes.

So, where is it filmed, is it live, and do viewers get a say? Here’s what’s really going on.

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I’m A Celebrity South Africa is back on screens (Credit: ITV)

Where is I’m A Celebrity South Africa filmed?

While the original series is famously set in Australia, this version swaps continents entirely.

I’m A Celebrity South Africa is filmed in the breathtaking Kruger National Park — one of the largest game reserves in Africa.

ata-start=”913″ data-end=”1186″>According to South African National Parks, the reserve was established in 1898 to protect wildlife in the Lowveld and is now home to an extraordinary range of species, including hundreds of birds, mammals, reptiles and more — making it a truly unique backdrop for the show.

The show is filmed in one of the largest game reserves in Africa (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

When was I’m A Celebrity South Africa filmed?

Although it’s airing now in 2026, I’m A Celebrity South Africa was actually filmed months ago — back in September 2025.

That’s a big shift from the main Australian show, which is broadcast live each night despite the time difference.

Is I’m A Celebrity South Africa live?

Unlike the flagship series, this spin-off is completely pre-recorded. And that changes more than just the filming schedule.

Instead of the public voting for trials or eliminations, it’s the campmates themselves who decide who faces challenges — and ultimately, who leaves.

This format ties into what has been described as a more “brutal” twist on the usual rules.

As Ant McPartlin previously explained, contestants go head-to-head in trials, with the loser heading home — a tougher, more direct route to finding the winner.

“It’s slightly different from the show we do in Australia because they go head-to-head in trials and whoever loses leaves. It’s quite brutal, so that’s how we decided the winner,” Ant McPartlin previously explained.

There’s also been speculation that the pre-recorded format came about as a contingency plan, created in case ITV couldn’t film the Australian series during Covid restrictions.

Interestingly, the first South Africa series followed a similar pattern — filmed in July 2022 and only broadcast the following year.

A live final will be taking place (Credit: ITV)

When is I’m A Celebrity South Africa live final?

There is, however, one big live moment to look forward to.

Unlike the 2023 series, this year’s final will be decided by the public.

The live finale is set to air on Friday, April 24 from a UK studio. There viewers will vote to crown the next “ultimate legend”.

Ant and Dec confirmed the change, revealing that the finalists will return to the UK for a live vote — bringing back that classic I’m A Celebrity feel just in time for the big finish.

I’m A Celebrity South Africa airs weeknights at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX

Read more: I’m A Celebrity fans pick Scarlett Moffatt as all-stars winner minutes into launch ep

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