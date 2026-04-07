I’m A Celebrity fans pick Scarlett Moffatt as all-stars winner minutes into launch ep

I’m A Celebrity viewers are already backing a clear winner just a day into the South Africa series, with Scarlett Moffatt emerging as the early favourite.

The former jungle Queen faced David Haye in last night’s (April 6) Unlucky Lodges challenge as the all-stars spin-off launched. And while the boxer beat her in the trial, Scarlett quickly won over viewers with her humour and relatable charm.

Scarlett Moffatt is favourite to win with viewers and bookies (Credit: ITV)

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Scarlett Moffatt wins over viewers on I’m A Celebrity return

The former Gogglebox star famously won the show back in 2016. Now, 10 years on, she’s back in camp – and fans are convinced she could do it all again.

Speaking to hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Scarlett joked she was now “10 years older and four stone heavier” than her first stint. She also hilariously claimed she’d been “bitten by a snake or a crocodile” because her bum was in its face.

Her down-to-earth humour instantly struck a chord with viewers, many predicting she could reclaim her crown.

She took on her first trial last night (Credit: ITV)

Viewers convinced Scarlett will win

“Scarlett is definitely going to win,” said one viewer, just minutes into the show.

“So much love for Scarlett Moffatt. So unassuming… absolutely adore her, she’ll win it again,” said another.

“Just crown Scarlett already,” a third declared.

“Scarlett to win. She was my winner from day one,” another added.

“Scarlett all the way,” one viewer wrote, calling her a “dark horse”.

“Anyone else find Scarlett absolutely hilarious? Think she could go all the way and win it again,” said another.

She was convinced a snake or crocodile had bitten her bum (Credit: ITV)

Scarlett Moffatt becomes early favourite to win

According to OLBG, Scarlett is now the bookies’ favourite to win I’m A Celebrity South Africa, with odds of 6/4.

A spokesperson said: “Scarlett Moffatt heads the betting at 6/4, with her previous win and strong connection with viewers making her the standout early favourite.”

How the I’m A Celebrity South Africa live final will work

The final will take place in London on Friday April 24. Although the series is pre-recorded, the finale will air live.

That means viewers will get the final say and vote for their winner, crowning the first-ever I’m A Celebrity Legend.

It will air live on ITV1 and ITVX on April 24.

Speaking at the launch, host Declan Donnelly said: “Having a live final is an exciting addition to the new series with the viewers choosing their I’m A Celebrity Legend.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star David Haye branded ‘misogynistic’ over his behaviour towards Beverley Callard and Sinitta

I’m A Celebrity South Africa airs weeknights at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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