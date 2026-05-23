Joe Marler’s terrifying condition that left him ‘paralysed and screaming’ at the top of his lungs

Joe Marler, who is appearing on Celebrity Bridge of Lies tonight (May 23), previously opened up about a horrific condition that left him screaming at the top of his lungs.

The former Celebrity Traitors star, who reached last year’s final, also hosts his own podcast, Things People Do.

During an episode with Danny Robins last year, Joe opened up about a concerning “recurring moment” that sounded frightening.

Joe opened up about a concerning ‘recurring moment’ (Credit: BBC)

Joe Marler opens up about terrifying condition

While discussing all things supernatural, Joe admitted he was largely sceptical about ghosts, which led him to reveal an experience he said continued to scare him.

“I am intrigued to know if some of the stuff I have experienced is due to a ghost or if there is an explanation. I always have this recurring moment that there is this figure in my doorway and it is not me or one of the four kids,” he explained.

“It is bigger, a figure in the doorway. It is like I can feel him staring at me and I am [bleep]ing myself and I can’t move. I am paralysed and screaming at the top of my voice ‘[bleep] off get out of here what do you want,'” Joe continued.

“I want to reach for my baseball bat but I can’t and then that happens so many times but there is this perverse thing in me that kind of enjoys it.”

Joe was informed he had sleep paralysis (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘It paralysed you so you don’t get up and jump out of a window’

Danny was able to reassure him and shut down his idea that a ghost was stalking him.

Instead, he informed the former Rugby player that he was dealing with “sleep paralysis” and that “many people who think they have seen a ghost have just experienced this”.

Danny explained that the condition “locks” your body down, “so you don’t act out your dreams.”

“It paralysed you so you don’t get up and jump out of a window. But sometimes it goes wrong and you are stuck in a state when you are awake and your body is locking you down and you are seeing sleep imagery in front of you,” Danny continued.

Previously, Joe has been open about his mental health battle. In recent years, Joe has become a voice for those struggling. He is the ambassador for the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

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