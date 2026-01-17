‘Flippin’ heck!’ Fans demand Celebrity Traitors star Joe Marler reprises OnlyFans career as he posts major thirst trap

Joe Marler, who is appearing on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show tonight (January 17), has sent his followers into a frenzy as they demand an OnlyFans comeback.

The former rugby player, who starred on Celebrity Traitors last year, reigned in the New Year with a thirst trap that certainly didn’t go unnoticed by fans.

Joe’s shirtless selfie didn’t go unnoticed by fans (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Joe Marler on Instagram

In a post shared on Monday (January 12), Joe posed with no top on. The pic, which was taken from a lower angle, showed off his hairy upper chest and some of his many tattoos.

While wearing a bandana, Joe smiled directly at the camera lens as he was captured by a brick wall.

“New Year, Same Moobs,” he wrote in his caption.

‘WOW!’

Fans quickly spotted the snapshot and immediately lost it in the comments section. In fact, many demanded that Joe bring back his OnlyFans account.

“On behalf of the gay community I’ll just come out and say it. WOW,” one user wrote.

“You know what you’re doing lol,” another person insisted.

“Get those bad boys on OnlyFans,” a third remarked, to which someone replied: “YES! I’d pay.”

“Surely it’s time for Joe Marler to reprise his OnlyFans,” a fourth said.

Joe Marler’s OnlyFans account

Previously, Joe launched an OnlyFans account in 2023.

However, instead of posting shirtless pics like fans have been demanding more of, he sold content of his feet.

In a humorous announcement, he shared: “Hey you, yeah you. I’ve seen the way you’re looking at my feet. 9/10 certified by a foot health specialist. Want to get your hands on these trotters? Well, now you can. Head on over to @JoseMalaTrotters on OnlyFans.”

“Be careful though,” he continued, fanning himself dramatically. “Feel the heat in here? It’s from my feet. They’re clean as well. Really clean. Unless of course you want them to be dirty.” While trying to remain serious, Joe burst into laughter.

The account was short-lived. However, if Joe wants to really impress his fans, maybe he’ll consider another account for the content they want!

