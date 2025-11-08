Celebrity Traitors star Joe Marler in shock OnlyFans career move

Former rugby star and Celebrity Traitors icon Joe Marler previously surprised fans with an unexpected new venture: launching an account on adult content platform OnlyFans.

But there’s an unexpected twist – the account features nothing but photos of his feet.

Joe Marler in shock OnlyFans launch

Marler – on Saturday Kitchen Live this weekend (November 8) – retired from professional rugby after a successful career with Harlequins and 88 England caps.

In 2023, he announced the launch of @JoseMalaTrotters via a spoof promotional video on his Instagram page.

In the tongue-in-cheek clip, he plays up the seduction, joking: “Hey you, yeah you. I’ve seen the way you’re looking at my feet. 9/10 certified by a foot health specialist. Want to get your hands on these trotters? Well, now you can. Head on over to @JoseMalaTrotters on OnlyFans.”

The former athlete showed off his feet during the video, and of his toes even featured a drawn-on smiley face.

“Be careful though,” he continued, fanning himself dramatically. “Feel the heat in here? It’s from my feet. They’re clean as well. Really clean. Unless of course you want them to be dirty.” Unable to keep a straight face, Marler dissolved into laughter at the end of the video.

The stunt drew a wave of amused reactions from fans, with some calling it “hilarious,” and “genius”, while others joked they were “traumatised” by the reveal.

One commenter quipped: “That’s the retirement fund sorted then.” Another praised Marler’s sense of humour, writing: “Don’t you just love this guy.”

In 2023, Joe launched an OnlyFans account for his feet (Credit: YouTube)

Joe Marler on Celebrity Traitors

Although the content may be a joke, the account itself is real.

Marler has embraced a varied and unconventional post-rugby career. Since stepping away from the sport, he has launched a popular podcast, explored media work and most recently, taken part in the BBC’s Celebrity Traitors.

Joe Marler appears on Saturday Kitchen, airing Saturday (November 8) at 9:15am on BBC One.

