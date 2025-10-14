Joe Marler has announced he will be waving goodbye to his podcast, Things People Do, after five years.

The former rugby player, who is currently starring in the hit BBC show Celebrity Traitors alongside Kate Garraway and Alan Carr, shared the news via his Instagram page.

Joe is currently starring in Celebrity Traitors (Credit: BBC)

Joe Marler quits Things People Do podcast

While posting a lengthy statement, Joe said: “Alright you lovely lot.”

“So … it’s time for me to say goodbye, or maybe just see you later. After a lot of chats, laughs and the odd awkward silence, my time on Things People Do has come to an end,” he continued.

“When we started this thing, I honestly didn’t know what it would become. I just wanted to talk to interesting people about what makes them tick – and maybe figure out a few things about myself along the way.

“And somehow it turned into this community of brilliant weirdoes who have listened, messaged and stuck with us through it all.”

Joe explained that he “loved” being a part of the podcast, adding: “It’s been a privilege to meet people from all walks of life and hear what they do and why they do it.”

He insisted it’s “been even better knowing so many of you have been along for the ride,” while sharing a gracious “thank you” to his supporters.

‘All the best for future ventures!’

Following the announcement, Joe’s fans rushed to the comments section to share their support.

“Thank you for the laughs, the entertainment and the live shows which were SO good! The Palladium was possibly the greatest night of my life thanks to you,” one user wrote.

“A brilliant podcast, loved every minute! Big love to Joe and Tom and all the best in future adventures,” another person shared.

“Ah this is such sad news!” a third remarked.

“Thanks for all the company on long drives! I learnt so much about so many different people,” a fourth person said.

