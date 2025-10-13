Celebrity Traitors star Joe Wilkinson’s bag ‘searched for drugs’ as BBC producers called in

Celebrity Traitors star Joe Wilkinson has revealed his anger after bosses apparently initiated a drugs search on him before filming.

The comedian and actor is one of many famous faces taking part in the new BBC spin-off show. Along with Joe, stars like Stephen Fry, Clare Balding and Alan Carr have signed up to play the ultimate game of deception.

But according to Joe, when he arrived at the lush Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands, Celebrity Traitors producers demanded to check his bags – and he was not happy…

Joe was left fuming before he started filming the show (Credit; BBC)

Celebrity Traitors star Joe on bosses searching his bags

Last week marked the beginning of Celebrity Traitors, where host Claudia Winkleman welcomed 19 celebrities to her castle in the Scottish Highlands. And one of those famous faces was Joe Wilkinson.

Joe is best known for his stints on shows such as 8 out of 10 Cats and Sex Education. He also played Pat on the hit Netflix series After Life from 2019 to 2022. What’s more, in 2019 he won the celeb special of The Great British Bake Off.

And recently, the funnyman appeared on the Chatabix podcast and discussed his time on the show – which was filmed back in May.

The BBC show kicked off last week (Credit: BBC)

Joe fumed: ‘I don’t think you are’

The comedian went on to reveal how he threw a bit of a strop before filming after bosses wanted to check his bags.

Joe said: “This man said: ‘I’m going to go through your bag.’ I was like: ‘I don’t think you are pal.’ All the producers came.

“I was like: ‘You’re going to have to trust me.’ But they were like: ‘Well you have signed up to this, you [bleep],’ and I was like: ‘Okay, carry on.’ They were polite and it was fine in the end.”

We’re celebrities – we wouldn’t do drugs!

Joe’s Celebrity Traitors star Mark Bonnar also spoke about his stuff being searched before filming began.

“It got weird as soon as we arrived,” he said. Mark added: “There’s six people in your room as soon as you’ve checked in. And they’re going through every item of your luggage. Just to check you haven’t got any secret recording equipment or illegal drugs.

“We’re celebrities – we wouldn’t do drugs!” he quipped.

Read more: Blow for Celebrity Traitors star Kate Garraway ahead of first banishment

Celebrity Traitors is on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9pm on BBC One.

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.