Celebrity Traitors stars Paloma Faith, Charlotte Church and Stephen Fry issued warning ahead of launch

With the Celebrity Traitors lineup out in the open, Entertainment Daily has been exclusively alarmed about who’s career might suffer after appearing on the show.

On Tuesday (May 13), the BBC revealed that 19 famous faces have joined the UK’s first-ever celebrity series. As expected, many familiar names from Kate Garraway to Tameka Empson and Nick Mohammed are on the bill.

With such a diverse lineup full of different personalities, who could be putting their career in jeopardy? Keep reading to find out…

Stephen Fry has joined the lineup (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Celebrity Traitors lineup issued warning

According to PR expert Fiona Harrold, the lineup of Celebrity Traitors is “incredible and certain to get millions watching and following”.

She insisted that those who can “handle the pressure will enjoy a boost to their careers and those who struggle could be damaged professionally and personally”.

However, as she exclusively gives her expert opinion to ED!, Fiona is “not convinced” that Paloma Faith and Charlotte Church will thrive in this intense environment. She also doesn’t have much faith in Stephen Fry either.

“Comics have thick skins and are experienced in putting on a show to entertain, regardless of how they’re feeling. Their quick wit, ability to mimic and put on a professional mask equips them to be effective Traitors,” she said.

While a confident personality, Paloma Faith could ‘struggle’ on the show (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Alan Carr is likely to do well’

Fiona, however, has high hopes for Interior Design Masters star Alan Carr.

“Alan Carr is likely to do well. He has a huge personality, but is warm and affable as well. His career will benefit from the show. Similarly, Jonathan Ross could do well for the same reasons, personality and an ability to connect and quickly build trust with others,” Fiona shared.

She added: “I can’t imagine Tom Daley warming to the theme of concealing the truth. He strikes me as such an honest, down the line young man! It could still do no harm to his career, as his natural and likeable personality is shown.”

What is the Celebrity Traitors lineup? After keeping the lineup under wraps for several months, the bill for Celebrity Traitors was finally revealed by the BBC. The hit show, fronted by Claudia Winkleman, will see the iconic host return for another slice of the action. This time, with 19 familiar faces. But who are they? Full Celebrity Traitors lineup Jeopardy! host Stephen Fry, GMB presenter Kate Garraway, and comedian Alan Carr are some of the most famous faces who have signed up. Joining them alongside Claudia in the Scottish Highlands are actors Celia Imrie, Mark Bonnar and Ruth Codd. As for music stars, chart-topping singer Paloma Faith and rising star Cat Burns are also on the lineup. Charlotte Church, who rose to fame as a child superstar, is another musical addition to the bill. Who else will be brushing shoulders with Claudia? The BBC has announced broadcaster Clare Balding, filmmaker David Olusoga and former rugby player Joe Marler. Legendary chat show host Jonathan Ross and EastEnders favourite Tameka Empson will also be brushing shoulders with Claudia in Scotland. Joining them will be comedians Joe Wilkinson, Lucy Beaumont and Nick Mohammed, while content creator Niko Omilana and Olympian Tom Daley round off the star-studded list. When does Celebrity Traitors start? As announced by the BBC this week (May 13), the first-ever Celebrity Traitors series is coming to BBC One and iPlayer this autumn. No official launch date has been revealed. The series will consist of nine parts. Viewers will watch celebrities play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust as they try to win a cash prize worth £100k for a charity of their choice. “We’re incredibly lucky these brilliant people have said yes,” Claudia said in the announcement. “I’d love to say we’ll take it easy on them and they’ll just wander round the castle and eat toast for a couple of weeks but that would be a lie.”

