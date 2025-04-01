Comedian Alan Carr is about to star in the upcoming sixth series of Interior Design Masters and exclusively revealed what it’s like working on the show.

The hit BBC programme, which debuted in 2019, will watch Alan and Michelle Ogundehin return for a brand new series, which kicks off next Thursday (April 10).

As always, viewers can expect design drama and dazzling transformations. However, with so much talent on the show, Alan admitted the elimination process has not got any easier.

The sixth series of Alan Carr Interior Designs returns next week (Credit: BBC)

Alan Carr discusses ’emotional’ Interior Design Masters eliminations

While exclusively speaking to ED! via a roundtable interview, Alan said he still gets “emotional” during the eliminations.

“Every series, I say, ‘Can we just have a trap door put in?’ It’s just quicker and swifter. One pull and they’ve gone, and you don’t have any awkward goodbyes or gunging,” he joked.

Alan continued: “I think Jeremy Clarkson mocked me or something, and he had a good point. I hate confrontation anyway, and it’s the worst bit when someone has to go home. I do sit there sometimes like a child in divorce proceedings because I just sit there with my hands between my knees, looking really awkward. I just hate people going home. And of course, the longer you’re there, the more you get to know them so well.”

Despite being six series in, Alan confessed his “toes are so curled up” while Michelle decided who should stay. He added: “I can’t bear it.”

Alan said the show is still ‘exciting’ to be a part of (Credit: BBC)

‘The way they push the envelope keeps me excited’

Alan first joined Interior Design Masters in 2021, replacing Fearne Cotton. When asked what keeps him coming back series after series, the TV star insisted the show keeps getting better.

“It’s just a fun show to do,” he explained before revealing some of the new tasks.

“You’ll see with this series, they’ve really pushed the boat out with the spaces that they’ve had to do up. I mean, the first one is up in the gorgeous lake district doing youth hostels. We do a dog’s transition room at Battersea Dogs Home, we do comedy clubs up in Edinburgh. We do also quirky cottages up in Portmeirion for the final.”

He continued: “I think the way they push the envelope just keeps me excited. It is the sixth series now, and I think they need to excite me. They need to excite the designers, and I think they need to excite the audience.”

With so many inspiring people on the show, Alan wasn’t afraid to admit that not everyone’s work on the show was his cup of tea.

“There are so many WTF moments, but I think that’s the joy of the show. You get people who inspire you. You go, ‘Wow, I’m gonna do that in my house’ to people who have you thinking, ‘Oh my god, do not come anywhere near my house,’” he said.

Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr returns to BBC returns Thursday 10th April at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

