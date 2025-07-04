This Morning star Dermot O’Leary has been gracing our screens for well over 25 years now, but for how many of those has he been wearing underwear?

The 52-year-old presenter has quite the resume. From T4 interviews with icons such as Janet Jackson and Mark Wahlberg to hosting The X Factor, which launched the careers of Little Mix and One Direction, Dermot has remained high-profile.

Currently, he is a regular presenter on This Morning on Fridays and also hosts his own show on BBC Radio 2. As he continues to remain booked and busy, viewers have been distracted by Dermot’s appearance recently…

Dermot distracted This Morning viewers last week (Credit: ITV)

‘Does Dermot O’Leary not wear underwear?’

During last Friday’s This Morning (June 27) episode, eagle-eyed viewers picked up on Dermot’s down below, speculating he may have hosted without wearing any underwear.

While pairing a stylish polo shirt tucked into his grey trousers, fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their thoughts.

“OMG! Is Dermot O’Leary not wearing any underwear on #ThisMorning today? Something doesn’t look right,” one user wrote.

“Does Dermot not wear underwear? Lord, it’s flapping about like a windsock… #thismorning,” another person insisted.

“#ThisMorning Will someone please get Dermot a jockstrap?” a third remarked.

Dermot didn’t respond to the claims following last week’s show. However, he hasn’t been shy of admitting he doesn’t wear underwear…

‘I’m a commando guy!’

During a 2016 interview on ITV’s Loose Women, Dermot admitted he likes to sleep without any underwear.

The confession was made after former Big Brother host Davina McCall previously appeared on the show and sent him a video message asking him what he wears in bed.

Upon playing the clip to Dermot, responded: “Normally, I’m a commando guy!”

However, due to the cold weather at the time, he admitted he had started to cover up. “I’ve got a nice little pair of lounge pants and a loose-fitting T-shirt,” Dermot added.

He also joked that he stopped going commando due to his two cats needing to be taken care of in the middle of the night.

Dermot O’Leary on not wearing underwear: ‘It’s very freeing!’

While hosting This Morning alongside Sian Welby in January 2024, Dermot opened up about wearing a kilt after the pair welcomed Scottish baker Coinneach McLeod to the show, who was wearing the traditional Scottish garment.

“You look very smart,” Sian told Coinneach. Dermot agreed, expressing: “I love it.”

Coinneach then asked Dermot if he had ever worn a kilt himself, to which he shared: “I have. It was freeing.”

Amused by the admission, Sian responded: “Oh I see, that’s too much information!”

“No, Sian! It was liberating. It was marvellous,” Dermot unapologetically hit back.

You do you, Dermot!

Dermot admitted he sleeps without underwear (Credit: ITV)

‘He’s not leaving much to the imagination’

Last week wasn’t the only time Dermot’s crotch distracted This Morning viewers.

In November 2023, while hosting alongside Alison Hammond, the former X Factor presenter opted for a smart black long-sleeved polo top and tight-fitting grey trousers.

After sitting down on the show’s famous sofa, Dermot stood up, and fans were immediately engrossed.

“Dear #ThisMorning, During the break, you may need to whisper some advice to @radioleary, Like, ‘…keep sat down,'” one person wrote on X.

“I can’t stop staring and I’m not even sure if that’s shock or pleasure or, please change your trousers ASAP,” another joked.

“Flipping heck Dermot’s trousers are not leaving much to the imagination,” a third viewer remarked.

