This Morning viewers could barely believe what they were seeing on the ITV show today as Dermot O’Leary was accused of ‘not wearing pants’.

Friday’s episode (June 27) saw Dermot return to the daytime programme for co-hosting duties with Alison Hammond. But while fans were delighted to see him back on screen, some debated just how much they could see of him.

Indeed, one person watching along at home felt Dermot was ‘at risk’ – and another suggested it was time for the telly fave to invest in extra support.

Eagle-eyed This Morning were paying close attention to Dermot O’Leary on the show today (Credit: YouTube)

This Morning latest news: What happened with Dermot O’Leary?

According to some eager observers, Dermot’s choice of underwear – even though a few viewers speculated he may have gone without – accentuated his appearance.

“Dermot has definitely got Y-front/briefs on to get a bulge like that #ThisMorning,” one explained delicately on X.

To which someone else replied, chuckling along by using a crying laughing emoji: “Very risky with such loose clothing.”

And another person expressed their opinion on Dermot’s slacks on social media: “I’m more annoyed than usual about Dermot’s pleated old men trousers today #thismorning.”

Fans weren’t sure about Dermot O’Leary’s look for today (Credit: ITV)

‘Does Dermot not wear underwear?’

However, despite the claims about Dermot’s undercrackers, other X users reckoned he may not have had another layer underneath at all.

“OMG! Is Dermot O’Leary not wearing any underwear on #ThisMorning today? Something doesn’t look right,” one person posted.

Is Dermot O’Leary not wearing any underwear on This Morning today?

Another claimed: “Does Dermot not wear underwear? Lord, it’s flapping about like a windsock… #thismorning.”

Meanwhile, a third called for further action as they wrote: “#ThisMorning Will someone please get Dermot a jockstrap?”

Dermot and Alison Hammond are the daytime series’ presenters on Fridays (Credit: ITV)

‘Don’t look!’

Meanwhile, other social media critics felt Dermot should consider laying off busting out his best moves when he’s on the box.

“Dermot O’Leary does the same dance to every song no matter the genre and he pulls a really angry face while he’s doing it. #ThisMorning,” one X user assessed Dermot’s ability to throw shapes.

Another pleaded with producers: “#ThisMorning PLEASE stop Dermot O’Leary dancing about and acting like a teenager on too much caffeine! It’s not cool for a 50+ year old man!”

However, a reply to that post seemed to bring the social conversation back to Dermot’s groin again.

Making use of a covering eyes emoji, a user responded coyly: “Especially when he’s erm… Don’t look!”

This Morning airs on ITV1 and ITVX on weekdays from 10am.

