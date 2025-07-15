Fans have been gushing over Dermot O’Leary after a recent photo of him has started to go viral.

The This Morning host fronts his own radio show on BBC Radio 2 and appears to have the internet swooning over a snapshot of him at work.

A photo of Dermot last month has started to resurface (Credit: ITV)

Dermot O’Leary enjoying cake at Radio 2 studios goes viral

In a photo shared on June 21 last month, Dermot was captured at the Radio 2 studios eating some cake.

For the occasion, the 52-year-old presenter wore a short-sleeved navy top tucked into his pair of jeans. While sitting down, Dermot had a piece of cutlery in his mouth and pulled an expression that proved he was enjoying the tasty treat.

“Did somebody say cake?” the caption read. “It was a confectioner’s dream on Dermot this morning, as Mystery Voice contestant and retired German baker Peter popped in with treats!”

While the photo was all innocent, the image has since resurfaced online and started to go viral.

But why?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Radio 2 (@bbcradio2)

‘I wanna sit on his lap’

In a post shared to X, formerly Twitter, yesterday (July 14), one user re-shared the image with the caption: “Just learned about this guy’s existence.”

With more than 1.7 million views, 11,000 likes, and 3,200 bookmarks, it appears fans are crushing on Dermot.

However, many have been vocal about one thing they’ve spotted in the pic…

“But have you seen the package?!” one user wrote.

“Are you really going to make me Google Dermot O’Leary bulge in Google Images this early in my day?” another shared.

“Yes. He’s different. He’s got that something. That X Factor,” a third remarked.

“I wanna sit on his lap,” a fourth person said.

“Pretty damn hot for a 52 year old,” a fifth user remarked.

This isn’t the first time Dermot’s down below has made headlines. Just a few weeks ago, This Morning viewers admitted they were distracted by his appearance after they noticed him “flapping about”.

In other Dermot news, he’s also admitted to not wearing any underwear… Enjoy, Dermot fans!

Read more: This Morning host Dermot O’Leary faces backlash as he jokes about awards snub

What do you think of this story? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.