This Morning star Dermot O’Leary came under fire for a joke he made during today’s show (Friday, March 14).

Whilst the star was clearly playing around, some viewers didn’t see the funny side…

Dermot wasn’t happy after being snubbed on the show today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on the show today?

During today’s edition of This Morning, Dermot and Alison Hammond were joined by Tom Swarbrick and Mercy Muroki to discuss the day’s biggest headlines.

Today is World Sleep Day, and to celebrate, Alison read out a list of presenters who have been ranked in terms of having the most soothing voice.

The star revealed that Josie Gibson was number 29 in the list, whilst Cat Deeley was at number 12.

“At number nine, Alison Hammond,” Tom revealed.

“I didn’t know that I was that soothing,” a surprised Alison remarked.

Dermot was fuming! (Credit: ITV)

Dermot O’Leary fumes over award ‘snub’ on This Morning

Tom then continued, saying: “Silver spot is reserved for our very own, dearly beloved, Ben Shephard everybody.”

Everyone then waited with bated breath under the assumption that Dermot’s dulcet tones would come out in top spot.

Which bunch of jokers commissioned this?

However, Tom revealed that the gold medal spot goes to… Ken Bruce!

“Which bunch of jokers commissioned this?” Dermot fumed in mock outrage.

“Pukka Herbs! I’m never doing any work for Pukka Herbs. Worst set of herbalists I’ve ever seen in my life. Pukka Pies more like! Pukka Pies if you’re on the line, give me a call. They’ve put together a list of soothing voices.

“I do Saturday morning radio! Saturday morning radio!” he then joked.

Some viewers criticised Dermot (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam Dermot O’Leary on This Morning

However, despite Dermot clearly joking, some viewers weren’t impressed.

“Dermot thinks so highly of himself,” one viewer fumed.

“Honestly, the expectation of O’Leary is vomit-inducing,” another said.

Another viewer wasn’t too sure about the results overall. “As if any of ‘This Morning’ presenters would be on a list of the most soothing presenters,” they sniped.

However, there was some support for Dermot!

“Dermot missed out on top spot for most soothing voice…Demand a recount!” one viewer tweeted.

