All the stars battling it out for Bruno Tonioli’s Britain’s Got Talent job: ‘Shaping up to be a close call’

Amid reports Bruno Tonioli is set to quit Britain’s Got Talent, bookies have exclusively told ED! that it’s a two-horse race when it comes to who will replace him.

Last weekend, it was reported that Bruno won’t return to the panel in 2026. This is because he’d find it “virtually impossible” to film the two weeks of auditions, scheduled for the autumn, as well as his Dancing With the Stars role in the States.

So, with Bruno looking likely to leave the franchise, who could step into replace him? The bookies have a pretty strong idea…

Bruno Tonioli missed much of the 2025 series due to Stateside filming commitments (Credit: YouTube)

Replacement for Bruno Tonioli on Britain’s Got Talent ‘revealed’

BetIdeas told ED! that KSI, who covered Bruno Tonioli‘s absence during this year’s show, is the frontrunner to be given the full-time job. He currently has odds of 6/4 to join the 2026 show.

Don’t discount Alan Carr, though, who was in the running to join the panel two years ago, reportedly losing out on David Walliams’ old job to Bruno. Chatty Man Alan stands at 5/2 to replace Bruno for the 2026 run.

Oti Mabuse (4/1), Mo Gilligan (8/1) and Maya Jama (9/1) are also on the list. Rita Ora (12/1) and Bruno’s old Strictly pal Craig Revel Horwood (14/1) also feature in the betting.

The Masked Singer judges Davina McCall (16/1) and Jonathan Ross (20/1) could be an outside shot. As could Piers Morgan (25/1), who rounds out the list.

KSI is the hot favourite to replace Bruno (Credit: ITV)

‘He’s already a household favourite’

Shane Orton, spokesperson for Betideas.com, told ED!: “With Bruno Tonioli stepping down, there’s a clear buzz around who’ll step into his spot on the Britain’s Got Talent panel. Right now, it’s shaping up to be a close call between Alan Carr and KSI.”

He added: “KSI leads the betting at 6/4 after proving a surprise hit as a guest judge. He brought humour, energy and a massive online following that clearly clicked with viewers. But Alan Carr isn’t far behind at 5/2. He’s already a household favourite, with the kind of charm and comic timing that fits perfectly with BGT’s mix of talent and chaos.”

Shane concluded: “Oti Mabuse (4/1) is still in the running, and names like Maya Jama and Craig Revel Horwood are being tossed around. But right now, it’s very much a two-person race.”

