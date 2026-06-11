‘Best dad award goes to you’: Peter Andre leaves fans swooning after rare snap of daughter

Peter Andre fans were left emotional after he shared a rare look into his family life with his youngest daughter.

The Mysterious Girl singer is a proud father to five children. He shares three children with his NHS doctor wife Emily: Amelie, 12, Theo, aged nine, and Arabella Rose, two. Pete also has two older children, Princess, 18, and son Junior, 20, with ex-wife Katie Price.

And although Pete and Emily, who married in 2015, keep their children’s faces out of the media, the couple often give fans a look inside their family life.

And recently, Pete posted an adorable photo of him and daughter Arabella Rose.

Pete shares three children with Emily (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter Andre shares sweet photo of daughter

On Tuesday (June 2) Pete took to his Instagram and shared a snap of him and Arabella Rose in a hot tub.

In the snap, Pete was grinning from ear to ear as he held onto Arabella Rose who had her back turned to the camera.

As he soaped up the bubbles Pete rocked a baseball cap and Arabella Rose had her brown hair tied up.

Pete captioned the post: “My world feels that little more complete with moments like this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre)

‘Growing fast as a rocket’

Fans quickly flooded the comments section to swoon over the sweet photo. One person said: “Awww I love this! What a beautiful photo!”

Someone else chimed in: “Best dad award goes to you @peterandre the love and sacrifices you make for all your children is truly beyond words you’re such a wonderful father.”

A third penned: “Aww she is a little star now growing fast as a rocket love to all.”

Another gushed: “Anyone can see you love your kids very much and of course the beautiful Emily, we all love you Pete.”

It comes after Pete’s wife Emily shared some sweet snaps earlier this month from a recent family holiday.

In one photo, the family-of-five could be seen with their backs turned while standing on a beach and looking out at sea. Other photos included selfies of Pete and Emily, and also a snap of daughter Amelie with her back turned.

In the caption, the smitten couple wrote: “A few snapshots of our family holiday. A lovely week and precious memories.”

Read more: Peter Andre overjoyed as he celebrates family wedding joy: ‘So so proud’

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