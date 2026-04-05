Peter Andre issues update after wife Emily undergoes treatment following ‘unexpected diagnosis’: ‘Very painful for her’

Peter Andre has shared an update about his wife Emily after she was diagnosed with a “very painful” health condition.

Pete has been married to doctor Emily since 2015. The pair share three children Theo, Amelia, and Arabella. In March though, Emily revealed she had been ‘unexpectedly diagnosed’ with shingles after experiencing painful symptoms.

And now, Peter has revealed how Emily – who has since undergone treatment – is doing, admitting he was “really surprised” to hear about her diagnosis.

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Pete has spoken out about his wife (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter Andre issues update on wife Emily

In his new! magazine column, Peter has issued a health update on wife Emily. According to the singer, she is “through the worst now”.

He said: “It was great Emily spoke out about her shingles diagnosis – she wants to help others and make them understand it from a medical point-of-view.

“I was really surprised when she told me but she didn’t make a fuss at all, even though it was very painful for her. It was very interesting to see how she handled it and explained to people how it needs to be dealt with. I think she’s through the worst now, thank goodness.”

Emily has been keeping fans updated (Credit: ITV)

Emily underwent treatment after diagnosis

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Emily herself issued an update on how she is doing, revealing she has had treatment.

“Thank you so much again to everyone who sent in questions. I hope that was helpful. And lots of you had asked how I’m feeling, and I’m definitely feeling better,” she shared.

Emily added: “I had some treatment myself, and that was for a week, and it’s worked really well. I’ve still got a little bit of pain left, but feeling much, much better, so thank you, everyone, for your kind messages and concern.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Emily MBChB BSc (@dr_emily_official)

‘Not exactly how I planned to spend the week’

Revealing her diagnosis last month, in an Instagram video, Emily decided to “explain what it is, in the hope it helps raise awareness for anyone who might not be familiar”.

“A little health update, this week I was unexpectedly diagnosed with shingles.”

She added: “In short, shingles is an infection that causes a painful rash. One of the most common questions is whether it’s contagious. You can’t pass shingles on to someone else. But you can pass on chickenpox to someone who hasn’t had it before or hasn’t been vaccinated,” Emily continued in her caption.

Emily then shared a list of whom it is best to avoid contact with if you have the infection. These include people who are pregnant and haven’t had chickenpox before, people with a weakened immune system and babies under one month old.

She continued: “As always, do refer to the NHS website for more information. And seek medical advice if you’re unsure about anything. Let’s just say… not exactly how I planned to spend the week. But a good reminder to listen to your body and get things checked if something doesn’t feel right.”

Emily admitted she hoped to be feeling better soon, as she still had the infection at the time of filming.

Read more: Emily Andre issues emotional message to mums following ‘traumatic’ hospital dash with young son Theo



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