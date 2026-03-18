Emily Andre issues emotional message to mums following ‘traumatic’ hospital dash with young son Theo

Emily Andre shared a heartfelt message to fellow mothers recently following a hospital dash with her son, Theo.

To celebrate Mother’s Day last weekend, Emily, 36, gushed over her children and her mother as well as her husband Peter Andre for making the day special for her.

Emily’s message comes weeks after she and Pete suffered a “traumatic experience” with their nine-year-old son, Theo.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Emily shared a heartfelt message to fellow mums on Mother’s Day recently (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Emily Andre pens emotional Mother’s Day message

Alongside images of her children‘s DIY Mother’s Day gifts, her and her kids and her mum, Emily wrote on Instagram: “Happy Mother’s Day.

“Thank you first of all to my lovely children for the beautiful cards and gifts, they spent so much time making them and it means the world to me.”

She continued: “A huge thank you as well to my amazing mum for everything you do for us as a family, for me, and for the kids. You are the most wonderful grandma and we’re so lucky to have you.

“To my husband, Pete, for always making me feel so special on Mother’s Day. Breakfast and a cup of tea in bed is the best treat, and I’m so grateful you came back from work in the early hours this morning so we could all spend the day together.

“And finally, sending love to all the mums out there, those who are with us and those in our hearts. Mums really do hold the world together in so many ways.”

Emily concluded her message: “Wishing everyone a very happy Mother’s Day, however you’re spending it today.”

Emily and Pete have three kids together (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Emily’s ‘traumatic’ hospital dash with son Theo

Emily’s sweet message comes just weeks after she opened up about a terrifying hospital dash with young son, Theo.

She did a Q&A with fans on her TikTok and Instagram accounts, where she was asked: “Have you ever taken your children to hospital?”

He smashed his face on a wooden log and put his teeth through his lip so he’s still under follow up for that one.

In a video, Emily said her daughters, Amelia and Arabella, have never had to go. However, her son Theo has had to go to hospital three times.

She explained: “The first one he was only 10 days old and he was really unwell with a respiratory infection so he was in hospital for a few days at that point. That was a really difficult experience.

“The middle time was when he was about three he got a nasty nasty tummy bug… he went floppy and his heart rate was really fast.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Emily MBChB BSc (@dr_emily_official)

‘That was a really traumatic experience’

Explaining the latest hospital dash which happened “quite recently”, Emily explained: “He fell on an outdoor trail and smashed his face on a wooden log and put his teeth through his lip so he’s still under follow up for that one. That was a really traumatic experience actually, I have to say.

Read more: Peter Andre comes clean over secret nose job: ‘Blatantly obvious you had it done!’

“The hospital was amazing and we were referred to specialists who were absolutely incredible. That will be little boys for you. As a doctor I find myself going into mum mode in those situations but I still try and remain calm in a situation of crisis.”

What do you think of this story? Let us know your thoughts and leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.