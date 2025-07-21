Peter Andre has spoken about a “bittersweet time” for himself, wife Emily and daughter Millie, in his new column.

Mysterious Girl singer Peter Andre, 52, his wife Emily, 35, and their family are celebrating some major milestones this summer.

And it appears it’s left them all feeling a bit emotional…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre)

Peter Andre on ‘bittersweet’ time

Writing his column for New! magazine, Peter spoke about how their daughter, Millie, has left primary school, something that was described as the “end of an era”.

It’s been quite sad.

“It’s been a bittersweet time recently – Emily and I celebrated our 10th wedding anniversary this month, but it was also Millie’s last week of primary school before she heads off to secondary school in September,” he wrote.

“It’s been quite sad to see her prepare to say goodbye to the school she’s attended since she was little. I try to look at it like they’re growing up and it’s great, but Emily has found it tough. Millie is her firstborn, so I totally understand why she feels so emotional about it,” he then added.

Emily and Peter Andre have three children together, including daughter Millie (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Peter and Emily rule out having any more children

Peter’s sad admission comes not long after his wife, Emily, revealed that they won’t be having any more children together.

Emily and Peter have three children together, Millie, Theo, and Arabella, whom they welcomed in April 2024. Emily is also stepmother to Peter’s children with ex Katie Price, Junior and Princess.

Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, Emily spoke about having baby Arabella.

“It’s absolutely cemented now, but we always said it would be the last anyway. We don’t have any more bedrooms for starters, so that’s a good enough reason,” she said.

“The car is full. We don’t even have a seven-seater anymore because Junior and Princess can drive,” she then said.

She also added that the age gap between the kids means they’re not in competition with each other.

“Like the younger ones understand that there’s a different set of rules for the older ones because they’re grown-ups,” she said.

Emily is stepmum to Princess and Junior (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Emily shares rare insight into parenting Katie Price’s kids

In the same podcast, Emily opened up about parenting Junior, 20, and Princess, 18.

“I’m not their mum, and that’s something I always have to make sure I tread carefully with. I always see it, I think I would see it a bit more like being a big sister,” she said.

“I don’t know if that’s the right way to look at it, but I think, you know, I always try and give them guidance, but I wouldn’t overstep that,” she then continued.

She added that she also tries to “support them like I would do with my own kids”.

Read more: Emily Andre breaks silence on ’emergency surgery’ after ‘never seen before’ health scare

What do you think of this story? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.