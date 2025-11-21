Peter Andre has been on our TV for over 20 years, and that doesn’t seem likely to change anytime soon.

In the latest edition of his New! magazine column, Planet Pete, he teased how he may well be going back to basics. He hinted at the possibility of a joint venture with Emily, his wife of 10 years.

Peter Andre and Emily ‘are having exciting meetings’

“Although I have some major solo projects launching in 2026, Emily and I are having exciting meetings about working together,” he revealed in the column.

“We’ve got something very special lined up, and we’ll let you know more soon.”

“The end of the year has come around very quickly – and there’s so much happening next year, I’m like, ‘Woah!’. But we’re going to have lots of fun, so watch this space.”

Katie Price’s Princess Diaries heartache

Katie wasn’t directly featured in The Princess Diaries. (Image: Splash News)

This comes after Peter and Katie Price’s feud over The Princess Diaries intensified over the summer.

While Peter and Emily featured on the ITV2 series, Katie never actually appeared on-screen.

In an episode of her podcast cited by The Sun, she hit out at this arrangement, saying: “There’s no reason why both parents just can’t be there to support her.”

“Now, this isn’t about me. I have to clarify this.” Katie said. “I don’t care that I’m not in Princess’ show.”

“I don’t need to raise my profile by being on Princess’s show, I do enough stuff.”

She continued: “All what I want to do, is just whatever my daughter does, and it’s the same with Junior, I don’t care if I’m in the background, but I want to watch her do her photo shoots, I wanna watch her do her signings, because that’s what I did.”

“And I just wanna be there with her because I now I feel that I’ve missed out on so much.”

Peter Andre and Emily pull out of The Princess Diaries season 2

Peter Andre and Emily will not be in the next series of The Princess Diaries. (Image: Splash News)

Amid this chaos, a source told The Sun that Peter and Emily will not be appearing in season 2.

“Basically, Princess’s big moment was overshadowed by her rowing parents,” the source said. “It definitely took the shine off her.”

“ITV wanted to see if they could come to an agreement where neither party would be involved.”

The source noted that “Pete was aggrieved but naturally said he would do what is best for Princess.”

As for Princess, the source insisted: “She loves both her parents so much and never wants them to row.”

