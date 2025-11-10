Peter and Emily Andre ‘won’t appear’ in The Princess Diaries season 2

Reports have surfaced that Peter Andre and his wife Emily will no longer appear in upcoming seasons of The Princess Diaries, ITV2’s reality series fronted by Peter’s daughter Princess Andre. The reports follow mounting backlash from her mother, Katie Price.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, the decision was made after discussions between Princess and her father. Peter reportedly agreed to step back in an effort to “quiet the noise” surrounding the show and avoid further public friction with his ex-wife.

Peter and Emily Andre have reportedly agreed to step back from The Princess Diaries to avoid any further drama (Credit: SplashNews)

Peter Andre and Emily ‘will not feature’ in The Princess Diaries season two

“Pete and Emily will not feature in The Princess Diaries seasons two and three,” a source claimed. “It was discussed between him and Princess. They decided as a family that it’s better for the show to focus on Princess alone, rather than her family life.”

The move comes after Katie Price openly criticised her exclusion from season one. The former glamour model claimed that she was deliberately shut out by Peter and his management team, who she alleged considered her “trash”.

“No one wants Princess to feel caught between her two parents,” the source added. “Pete has taken a massive step back, which he hopes will resolve many of the issues.”

In multiple public outbursts, including one on her podcast, Katie voiced her frustration at being unable to accompany Princess to photoshoots, signings and brand events.

“I have not been allowed to go on any photo shoot. No signings or Superdrug openings or anything like that,” she said. “Why? Because I’m not allowed and I’m not welcome.”

Katie, who shares both Princess and son Junior with Peter, said she felt “disrespected” and “disregarded”, especially as her daughter is now following a similar path into the spotlight.

“Princess is trying to do the same as what I’ve done,” she added. “I want to be there to support [her] like my family did.”

Reps for the Andre family refused to comment when contacted by ED!.

However, sources have speculated that Pete and Emily will appear in some capacity. They added that the show is about Princess and it’s her time to shine.

Katie Price lashed out before season one, claiming that she was barred from appearing on the show (Credit: SplashNews)

‘It’s a nightmare for producers’

With Peter and Emily now largely out of the picture, the second and third seasons of the show are expected to centre fully on Princess as she builds her career independently.

Her older brother Junior will remain involved. Filming is set to follow the pair on international trips and business ventures, including a “big beauty gig” in Liverpool.

While producers are reportedly supportive of the change, some behind the scenes have voiced concerns.

One insider called the change a “nightmare”. They claimed that the production team are “struggling” to come up with enough content without Peter and Emily in the cast.

Peter and Katie were married from 2005 until their separation in 2009. Since then, Peter has gone on to marry NHS doctor Emily MacDonagh. The couple share four children together: Amelia, Theo, and newborn Arabella.

Read more: Peter Andre gives ‘absolutely heartbreaking’ update on his mum’s battle with dementia

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!