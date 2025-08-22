Complete timeline of Katie Price and Peter Andre’s ‘feud’ over The Princess Diaries

Katie Price and Peter Andre‘s relationship has long been in the public eye, from their whirlwind romance on I’m A Celebrity… to their bitter split in 2009.

But in 2025, their feud flared up once again over their daughter Princess Andre’s new ITV reality show, The Princess Diaries, which premiered on August 10.

As their daughter stepped into the limelight with her own show, behind the scenes, tensions between the former couple reached new heights.

Below is a full timeline of the escalating drama.

Fresh controversy has surfaced between Katie Price and her ex, Peter Andre (Credit: Cover Images)

19 May: Katie Price ‘snubbed’ from Princess’ TV show

As excitement grew for Princess Andre’s fly-on-the-wall series, reports began circulating that Katie Price, despite being a reality TV veteran herself, would not appear in the show.

Instead, it would feature Princess‘ father Peter Andre, her stepmother Emily and her brother Junior.

A TV insider told MailOnline: “Katie will not be in Princess’ show. The decision has been made and it is final. Princess loves her mum and they have a great relationship. But the show is all about her work and home life.”

Producers were reportedly “adamant” about keeping the documentary real and unstaged. They stated that including Katie might compromise the authenticity of Princess’ current life.

Katie and Peter share two children – Princess and Junior (Credit: Cover Images)

16 June: Katie makes shady remarks on podcast

Appearing on Katherine Ryan’s podcast What’s My Age Again?, Katie commented on how Princess found it hard to imagine that she and Peter had once been a couple.

“I said to her: ‘I was with your dad for six years, trust me, we had a laugh, banter together. We did,'” Katie shared.

“She can’t believe that whenever he went everywhere or me, we were together with the kids, we’d go as a family. She’s like: ‘Emily doesn’t do all that,’ for Pete.”

The remarks reportedly upset Peter, who was said to be “fed up” with Katie talking about their past.

An insider told OK!: “Peter moved on a long time ago and is fed up of her talking about him because it was such a long time ago that they split. It has a knock-on effect on his family, especially Emily. He just wants her to leave it in the past too. He’s very happy with his life.”

The feud began after it was alleged that Katie had been banned from appearing in Princess’ new reality show (Credit: Cover Images)

23 June: Peter Andre makes subtle dig

In his weekly column for OK! Magazine, Peter appeared to indirectly reference Katie’s comments by reflecting on how the media amplifies “drama with exes”.

He wrote: “People will always try to make a fuss about drama with exes. But we don’t know what has happened.”

Although he didn’t mention Katie by name, the timing of his remarks made the connection unmistakable.

In a series of podcast appearances, Katie accused Peter and his management of excluding her from Princess’ life (Credit: YouTube)

3 July: Katie slams Peter Andre’s management over birthday snub

In an explosive episode of The Katie Price Show, Katie claimed she was excluded from Princess’ 18th birthday party.

“Princess is now officially an adult so Mummy and Princess can now go out together,” she began before sharply adding: “If certain people would let her be seen with me.”

Katie accused Peter and his management company, The Can Group, of keeping her out of both the party and the reality show.

“It’s pathetic. I’m her mother. It’s so sad,” she said. “Everyone knows she’s doing this documentary, and I’m not in it.”

7 August: Katie cries over exclusion from The Princess Diaries

Katie opened up emotionally on her podcast, revealing she burst into tears after seeing producers from The Princess Diaries while holidaying in Ibiza.

“I burst out crying,” she admitted. “I’m so upset. It’s my daughter. I want to be involved.”

Despite not being included in the show, Katie insisted, “Me and Princess have never had an argument. We’re best friends.”

She continued to lay blame on Peter’s camp. “Whatever happens it’s always gonna be my fault. I’m always gonna be the baddie.”

Peter addressed his ex-wife in a rare public statement (Credit: ITV)

14 August: Katie Price calls for peace, Peter Andre hits back

In another episode of The Katie Price Show, Katie suggested a sit-down with Peter. “It’s so not fair to bring Princess as piggy in the middle. So I think it’s about time all of us adults just sit down and talk.”

However, Peter issued a rare and firm statement via Instagram.

“For 16 years, I have stayed silent in the face of repeated lies from my ex-wife and her family. That ends today,” the singer wrote.

He revealed that since 2018, Junior and Princess had lived under his care by court order and accused Katie of repeating falsehoods.

“In 2019, the family courts issued a legally binding order to enforce this arrangement. Unfortunately, there are many more lies and baseless accusations I have yet to address. Those will now be dealt with in the coming months.”

Katie’s team responded to MailOnline: “Kate is in a much better and clear headspace and is at peace with the situation. She’s dealing with this the right way and it’s now in her lawyers hands. Kate will no longer be gaslighted and bullied as she once was.”

Peter’s manager Claire Powell added her own cryptic message on Instagram, sharing a quote that read: “Don’t push a good person too far.”

15 August: Princess responds publicly

For the first time, Princess addressed the tension between her parents during a Snapchat Q&A.

When asked if the drama affected her, she replied, “To be honest it doesn’t affect me. They broke up when I was two years old so I don’t even have any memory of them being together. I love my mum and dad and that’s all that matters.”

In another statement, Katie accused Peter of having a carefully curated public persona (Credit: Cover Images)

15 August: Katie’s ‘saints and sinners’ statement

In a pointed Instagram Story, Katie unleashed a lengthy and emotional message in which she painted herself as the “Sinner” and implied others were playing the “Saint”.

“I know I will always be seen as a Sinner. But some Saints are not who they would have you believe they are. They have a carefully managed image which must be exhausting to maintain.”

She opened up about past struggles with addiction and mental health, while making veiled criticisms of Peter’s carefully crafted public persona.

“Some Saints are fake. They play the victim and to succeed in life they need a villain, or at least a Sinner. Without the Sinner they don’t get to be the Saint.”

17 August: Princess breaks silence in The Guardian interview

In an interview with The Guardian, Princess admitted: “No matter what I do in my life, I’ll get compared to my mum.”

She also weighed in on the show controversy. “There’s been a lot of articles about ‘Princess doesn’t want her mum in the show’. There was actually no decision, really. But because I’m living with Dad at the moment, he was in it more. It was never true that I said I didn’t want her in it.”

Reflecting on her parents, she noted: “Right now, Mum is completely different to how she was four years ago. If we’re talking about the past, yes, my dad was more stable and Mum is naturally more crazy than my dad.”

Peter’s wife Emily was dragged into the drama after a resurfaced video showed Katie making dismissive comments towards the couple’s children (Credit: Cover Images)

19 August: Leaked video of Katie Price sparks further outrage from Peter Andre

A leaked 2020 video, shared by Katie’s ex-husband Alex Reid, showed her counting cash while mocking Peter and his wife Emily’s children.

In the video, Katie joked about Peter paying school fees due to her bankruptcy to Princess.

“They’re not going private, are they? They’re irrelevant. No one even knows who they are,” Katie said in the video, referring to Amelia and Theo.

Sources claimed Peter was “horrified” and Emily was “stunned” by the remarks. “It’s disgusting,” one insider told The Sun.

21 August: Katie defends herself after leaked video

Katie hit back at her critics, especially her exes, accusing them of being “obsessed” with her after a rocky few days in the headlines.

Amid the ongoing headlines surrounding the resurfaced video of her counting cash, the former glamour model insisted she’s “at peace” and no longer reacting to drama.

Speaking on her podcast The Katie Price Show, the 46 year old said: “It’s been full-on but I want people to know. I own my [bleep]. It’s very well documented. I’m so at peace with everything. I don’t need to rise to people and that.”

Katie added that legal matters were being handled privately.

“Everything’s in my lawyers’ hands now. I’m not being bullied or gaslighted anymore, from anybody. I find people from my past, to still go on about me, it’s like are they all that obsessed? Get on with your own life.”

