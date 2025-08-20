Peter Andre reveals ‘fears’ for daughter Princess amid Katie Price ‘feud’

Peter Andre has revealed his “fears” for daughter, Princess, as their apparent ‘feud’ with her mum, Katie Price, continues to rage.

It’s been an explosive week for Peter Andre and his family as things between him and Katie Price seem to have got worse, especially when she took a swipe at his kids with wife Emily.

But now it seems Peter’s fears go beyond the feud, and he has had quite a few concerns about his 18-year-old daughter as she is at the beginning of her TV career with The Princess Diaries.

Peter Andre has found it ‘tough’ watching Princess grow up (Credit: YouTube)

Peter Andre reveals Princess ‘fears’

According to The Daily Mail, Peter revealed he didn’t want to let Princess Andre start a career in TV before she was at the age where she “could do it herself”. And when she turned 18, he found it difficult to “let go” of her.

Peter admitted he was “very strict” about what Princess could and couldn’t do because he didn’t want anything happening while she was too young. But it seems Peter has been struggling to accept Princess is now an adult.

He revealed: “This is the hard bit because I have to be honest, trying to cut that umbilical cord at 18, some people let go more easily. I know I had to let go of the reins a bit and that was not easy. It’s scary because it’s still your baby.”

While he accepted he was a “strict” dad, Peter feels that he has “chilled out” a lot more now as his kids get older.

He continued: “Of course, I just wanted them to be safe and you try to keep the innocence as long as you can with them. Then, you just have to realise that they’ve got to live life.”

However, despite his fears, Peter gushed that Princess is a “really sweet person” and he really wants people to see her “shine”.

Princess has started her TV career (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Is Katie Price feuding with Peter and Princess?

Rumours of a rift between Katie Price and the Andre’s have been circulating over the last few weeks after Katie didn’t go to Princess’ birthday or feature in her show. But Katie later claimed that it was her daughter’s management who told her to spend time apart.

As the speculation continued, Peter made a bombshell statement. He referenced the “baseless lies and accusations” that have been spread by Katie. And he stated that his silence “ends today”. His statement came after Katie Price broke her own silence.

Then, earlier this week, footage of Katie counting cash when she was believed to be bankrupt, said to be from 2020, was leaked by her ex-husband Alex Reid. And it shows her taking aim at Peter and Emily.

She can be heard saying to Princess: “Your dad is going to have to pay the school fees because of my bankruptcy. Does he moan about it? What does Emily say? It’s money that could be spent on her and her kids.”

Katie then made a dig at Peter and Emily’s kids Amelia and Theo. They would have been six and three at the time. She said: “They’re not going to be private are they? They’re irrelevant. No one even knows who they are.”

What do you think of Peter Andre having fears for his daughter Princess? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!