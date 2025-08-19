Peter Andre ‘horrified’ as Katie Price makes savage dig at young children he shares with wife Emily

A leaked video of Katie Price throwing shade at Peter and Emily Andre’s youngest children reportedly has left the couple hurt.

The news arrives after Katie made a scathing statement where she heavily implied that Peter was fake and made out to be a “saint”.

Katie has also been claiming that Peter’s management had banned her from starring in their daughter Princess Andre’s reality show, The Princess Diaries. Over the past few weeks, it has been alleged that Katie and Princess are ‘feuding’ behind the scenes.

However, as their reported ‘family rift’ continues to unfold in the press, footage of Katie, said to be from 2020, has leaked. And it doesn’t look good!

Katie made a dig at Peter and Emily’s youngest children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price makes dig at Peter and Emily Andre’s youngest kids

In the 90-second clip, shared by ex-husband Alex Reid on Instagram, Katie, who had been declared bankrupt at the time, can be seen counting lots of cash in front of Princess. The pair were filmed on the sofa together.

In the video, Katie joked that Pete would have to pay the private school fees for Princess and Junior.

They’re not going private, are they, they’re irrelevant. No one even knows who they are.

“Your dad is going to have to pay the school fees because of my bankruptcy,” she said, mockingly.

“Does he moan about it? What does Emily say?” Katie asked Princess, adding: “It’s money that could be spent on her and her kids.”

While making a dig at Peter and Emily’s daughter Amelia and Theo, who would have been around six and three at the time, Katie remarked: “They’re not going private, are they, they’re irrelevant. No one even knows who they are.”

Peter and Emily are reportedly unhappy after the clip leaked (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Pete has been left horrified’

Since the video appeared online, an inside source has told The Sun that Pete is “horrified”.

“Of course the focus has been on the fact Katie is counting cash while claiming to be bankrupt, but Pete has been left horrified by what she said about his family in front of Princess,” they said.

“She would only have been about 13 then – and her mum was talking like that about her own brother and sisters. It’s disgusting.”

Emily Andre is said to also be “stunned that anyone could speak about children like that”. The family also does not want Princess “pulled into any more of her mum’s drama”.

“For someone who claims to want a peaceful life without any feuds, Katie isn’t leading by example,” the insider continued.

ED! has contacted Peter and Emily Andre’s reps, who said they will not be making any further comment. Katie’s reps were also contacted.

