Former glamour model Katie Price has reportedly directly hit out at ex-husband Peter Andre in a scathing new statement.

While the reality star didn’t mention the Mysterious Girl hitmakers’ name, many believe it was an obvious dig towards him following his previous statement.

Katie and Peter, who share daughter Princess, 18, and son Junior, 20, split in 2009. Since their divorce, there has reportedly been an ongoing clash between the pair as they try to raise their children.

In the latest update, Katie claimed Peter’s management had banned her from starring in their daughter Princess Andre’s reality show, The Princess Diaries. It’s been alleged that Katie and Princess are ‘feuding’ for this reason.

Katie Price hits out at Peter Andre

However, since the recent headlines, Katie shared a lengthy post to her Instagram Story last night (August 15). She wrote: “Saints and Sinners. As we know, in this life we are thought of as Saints and Sinners.

“I know I will always be seen as a Sinner. That’s fair, I allowed myself to fall into a reliance on drugs and alcohol. At times I was not the mother I should have been while I struggled with mental illness.

“I have been at times a poor friend, an awful sibling, and an untrustworthy partner. I’ve self-medicated, been unfaithful, damaged myself and those that I love.”

Katie continued: “I’ve had my reasons – I was sexually abused when younger; had relationships that have been coercive; and my mental health issues – but I don’t want to make excuses. I’ve recognised my issues and worked to put them behind me.

‘Some Saints are not who they would have you believe they are’

Katie explained that sometimes she “tried and failed”. While on other occasions, she “succeeded”.

“I’ve pulled myself out of a suicidal spiral because I love my children and want to be there for them. I don’t pretend to be perfect by any means – but I’m trying to be the best I can,” she added.

As the mum-of-five continued, she seemingly threw shade at Pete by saying: “Then there are the “Saints”. Some are genuine and some have helped me. But some Saints are not who they would have you believe they are. They have a carefully managed image which must be exhausting to maintain.

“Some Saints are fake. They play the victim and to succeed in life they need a villain…or at least a Sinner. Without the Sinner they don’t get to be the Saint…

Katie concluded: “As a Sinner – I sometimes get bored of these Saints. But maybe I should feel sorry for them, It must be such hard work having to pretend all the time. Anyway, all you Sinners keep your heads up and keep trying to be better. All you Saints, it’s ok not to be perfect.”

‘I have stayed silent in the face of repeated lies’

As of this writing, Peter Andre has not responded to Katie’s recent statement. However, he broke his silence after she suggested they needed to “talk about what their beef is with me and just get over it”.

“For 16 years, I have stayed silent in the face of repeated lies from my ex-wife and her family, out of respect for my children and loved ones, but staying silent has been incredibly frustrating. That ends today,” Peter shared in a statement.

Peter added: “The latest comments about my children’s welfare and living arrangements compel me to set the record straight. For well-documented reasons, and for their safety, Junior and Princess came into my care in 2018 and remained with me until they reached adulthood.

“In 2019, the family courts issued a legally binding order to enforce this arrangement. I have never made this public before, out of respect for my children.

“In 2011 and 2015, publicly documented court cases found my ex-wife had made false claims. She was ordered to pay substantial damages and legal costs, and to apologise to me and my management. The same falsehoods are being repeated today. Unfortunately, there are many more lies and baseless accusations I have yet to address. Those will now be dealt with in the coming months.”

