The Princess Diaries leaves fans divided as they turn on ‘annoying’ Peter Andre

Princess Andre’s new reality TV show, The Princess Diaries, debuted last night (August 10) – but it’s left plenty of people divided.

The daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre is following in her mum and dad’s footsteps by venturing into the world of showbiz.

Over the weekend, the 18 year old’s ITV2 reality show – that also stars several of her famous family members – aired on TV screens, following Princess’ life in the spotlight.

However, fans were not too impressed and were quick to call out “annoying” Peter Andre.

Princess Andre has her own reality show (Credit: ITV)

The Princess Diaries debuts as viewers divided

In the first episode of her show, Princess Andre attended a swanky film premiere, gave viewers a look into shooting her fashion content and passed her driving test – much to her delight.

The show also features several of Princess’ family members, including dad Peter – who let slip several ‘dad jokes’ – brother Junior and stepmum Emily,

However, one person who doesn’t make an appearance was her mum Katie Price, who was ‘banned’ from appearing in the show – allegedly by Princess’ management.

Fans turned on Peter Andre after the first ep (Credit: ITV)

Fans call out ‘annoying’ Peter

But it seems some people were left divided by the first episode of The Princess Diaries.

“@MrPeterAndre…how embarrassing #theprincessdiaries Actually feel sorry for Katie Price,” said one person on X.

Someone else added: “Watching #Theprincessdiaries Katie should have been allowed to film! It’s so unfair, yet bloody creepy Peter is allowed.” A third chimed in: “Peter Andre is annoying.”

Nonetheless, other viewers were more positive. Another fan wrote: “I’m not a fan of Katie Price and Peter Andre. But they really did make the most beautiful kids in Junior and Princess.”

A second person binged the series on ITVX and said: “Three episodes in watching The Princess Diaries, what a sweet girl Princess is! Her and her brother bonding over childhood trauma is so relatable.”

Katie will not be appearing in Princess’ show (Credit: We Need To Talk via YouTube)

Katie Price ‘upset’ after being ‘banned’ from TV show

Days before The Princess Diaries aired, Princess’ mum Katie revealed she had been left in tears over feeling excluded from the reality show.

In a podcast episode titled The Truth Behind Princess Diaries, Katie shared that she had offered to appear on the show for free. But she was turned down. She claimed she was kept in the dark about the entire process.

“I’m very, very, very upset,” Katie said. “I wasn’t asked to look at any contracts. So I don’t know what Princess has signed.”

Katie said her former management company, who now represent both Princess and her brother Junior, have completely shut her out.

“Over my dead body would I ever want her to manage my kids,” she said. “She doesn’t like me, and Pete and me don’t talk.” Despite the drama, Katie insists her relationship with Princess is still rock-solid.

Read more: Princess and Junior Andre backlash as they promote new reality TV show in ‘cringe’ This Morning interview

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.