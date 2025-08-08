Princess Andre was on This Morning with brother Junior today (August 8) to promote her upcoming TV show, The Princess Diaries.

It airs on Sunday night on ITV2 (August 10) and follows Princess as she navigates life in the spotlight.

Ahead of its launch, Princess appeared on the This Morning sofa with hosts Joel Dommett and Emma Willis. However, viewers seemed to think something was “off” with the interview with the siblings…

Princess and Junior Andre were on This Morning to talk about her new reality TV show (Credit: ITV)

Princess Andre discusses new TV show on This Morning

For anyone who’s been living under a rock for the past two decades, Princess, 18, and Junior, 20, are the children of Katie Price and Peter Andre.

The youngsters have grown up on reality TV, living their life in the spotlight. During the interview, Joel and Emma attempted to turn the conversation to their parents numerous times, with some viewers commenting that they thought there was a “gag” on the presenters asking about their home life.

Of course, following their split, Katie Price and Peter Andre have never seen eye-to-eye. This week, it was reported – and shut down – that Katie and Princess are embroiled in a rift. The rumours surfaced after Katie was ‘banned’ from appearing in The Princess Diaries – allegedly by Princess’ management. Neither story was addressed by the presenters.

Instead, Princess and Junior spoke about how their famous parents had taught them how to handle fame. And they admitted that keeping some aspects of their lives – and dealing with trolls – has been difficult.

But the lack of any real substance to the interview raised eyebrows with This Morning viewers…

This Morning host Emma Willis didn’t ask any probing questions about the pair’s home life with their estranged parents (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

“This is a little cringe,” one commented. “This interview is weird. Something seems off,” another said. “This is a cringe interview if I am totally honest – she needs to change her management,” a third said.

Another also hit out at their management. “Serious question – these are kids! Why have #thismorning brought them on the show to humiliate them? They’re embarrassing themselves. Their management should be ashamed,” they commented.

Was there a gag on asking about home life?

Others reckoned Joel and Emma were faking being interested in the new reality show, and its stars. “These are are trying really hard to be interested in the nepo kids,” said one.

“These two are the epitome of nepotism. If they had been born to Peter and Katie on a normal estate they’d not be sitting on that sofa,” another added.

Others were a little nicer to Princess and Junior. One commented: “They both seem like nice young, well-rounded humans, but that interview didn’t reveal anything. Was there a gag on asking about home life?”

Princess’ new reality TV show won’t feature mum Katie Price (Credit: ITV)

‘A credit to their parents’

Others also credited Katie and Peter with raising two gorgeous, well-mannered kids.

“Fair dos – two very good looking people. Both seem nice. Good luck to them. Hope they’re looked after in a tough, exploitative industry,” said one.

“Junior is a handsome Chappy! He definitely got his dad’s gorgeous looks,” said another.

“Princess and Junior Andre are lovely young people. They’re a credit to their parents,” said a third.

The Princess Diaries is on ITV2 on Sunday (August 10) at 9pm.

