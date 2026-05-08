This Morning presenters in Friday shake-up as ‘missing’ Alison Hammond mysteriously replaced by Josie Gibson

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond was mysteriously absent from the show today (May 8), with Josie Gibson replacing her.

Presenters Dermot O’Leary and Josie opened the show, with the This Morning hosts making no mention of Alison’s absence.

Josie’s social media didn’t say why she was taking over, and neither did Alison’s. And viewers were left divided over the presenting shake-up.

Josie’s appearance fronting the show came after viewers were left asking what she’d done to her face during her last time on the show.

Presenters Dermot O’Leary and Josie Gibson hosted This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond replaced on This Morning

For The Love Of Dogs host Alison wasn’t on set of her usual Friday show today, with mystery surrounding her absence.

Dermot welcomed Josie to the show, calling her the Queen of the West Country, after the success of her ITV show, Josie’s Taste of The Westcountry.

She called him the King of Ireland, as he’s also on screen with a new show – Dermot’s Taste of Ireland.

After the mutual back scratching was over, the pair settled down to present the show. However, not everyone was sticking with the new This Morning presenters.

Alison Hammond was mysteriously absent today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning fans ‘missing upbeat energy’ of presenters Dermot and Alison

“We’ve got the two simpletons and together they are only a smidge less annoying than Dermot and Alison,” said one armchair critic. Another commented: “No Alison [thumbs up emoji] but we have Josie instead [thumbs down emoji].”

“Josie and Dermot? No thanks! [Bleep] right off, I’m gonna go play with the cats in the garden,” said another, reaching for their remote.

“I love Josie, I really do,” said another. “But, I’m missing the upbeat energy that comes from Dermot and Alison. Where’s the jukebox music, etc?” they asked.

Josie Gibson fronts This Morning in £300 blue lace dress today

Others were thrilled that Josie Gibson was “finally back” – and also loved the light blue lace dress she was wearing today.

“Lovely colour Josie’s wearing,” said one admirer. “Lovely dress Josie is wearing,” another agreed.

The dress appears to be he Annabel Lace Dress by Holland Cooper, priced at £299. Josie recently met designer Jade Holland Cooper on This Morning during the Cheltenham Festival.

ED! has contacted ITV to ask why Alison isn’t presenting This Morning today.

Read more: Alison Hammond’s major new role that casts serious doubt on Strictly hosting role

So what do you think of the shake-up of the This Morning presenters? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.