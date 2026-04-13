This Morning viewers left wondering what’s happened to Josie Gibson’s face as she makes return to daytime show

This Morning viewers were left wondering the same thing about Josie Gibson’s appearance as she made a return to the show today (Monday, April 13).

The TV star, 41, was on the show today to discuss her new show, How To Clean Up For Cash, which debuts on ITV tonight.

Josie was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

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Josie Gibson returns to This Morning

Today saw Josie return to This Morning, but in a slightly different role.

The star wasn’t on the show to host today. Instead, she was on to promote her new show, How To Clean Up For Cash, which airs on ITV tonight.

The show will see Josie help families overwhelmed by clutter to sort through their homes and uncover the hidden value in their belongings.

However, there’s a twist. Believing they’re taking part in a different show, the families are left unaware as Josie and her team sift through their possessions, boxing items up to determine their worth. When they return, they’re set to be met with a big reveal and a difficult decision. Keep their belongings or cash in on their newly discovered value?

Josie also provided some decluttering tips for viewers.

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Viewers take to social media

However, it wasn’t Josie’s new show that got some viewers talking, it was her appearance.

“What has Josie done to her face?!” one viewer tweeted.

“Why do some people think this looks okay? Leave yer face alone man!” another said.

“She was better looking when she was natural,” a third wrote of the star.

However, not everyone was negative about Josie’s appearance.

“Isn’t Josie stunning?” one viewer tweeted.

Josie addressed the Strictly rumours (Credit: ITV)

Josie on Strictly

The interview also saw Josie address reports claiming that she’s set for a stint on Strictly Come Dancing.

Earlier this month, The Sun reported that Josie has become the first star to sign up for the upcoming series of the hit BBC One show.

“Josie has been on the BBC’s radar for a while, and they’ve not given up their pursuit. They’re hoping this year is the year, and talks are progressing well. Bosses are convinced her down-to-earth charm will be the boost this year’s new-look show needs,” a source claimed.

“Warm and engaging, she’s just what they require right now and will be a sure-fire hit with fans.”

Addressing the rumours today, Josie said that the story came out on April Fools’ Day, and she was “excited” and “fooled” by it too.

However, the star teased that she loves to dance.

Read more: ‘The biggest stress of my life’: Josie Gibson ‘feels dreadful’ as she makes heartbreaking confession about son Reggie

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX. How To Clean Up For Cash airs tonight (Monday, April 13) from 7.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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