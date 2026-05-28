Prince Harry’s comment about King Charles’ health that ‘hurt’ Princess Kate

Prince Harry’s emotional comments about King Charles and the royal family’s ongoing rift reportedly left Kate, Princess of Wales, deeply hurt, according to a royal author.

Last May, the Duke of Sussex, 41, spoke candidly to the BBC after losing his appeal to have his automatic UK security protection reinstated. Harry’s security arrangements were changed after he and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties and relocated to the US in 2020.

In the interview, Harry admitted he was devastated at the thought of not being able to safely bring Archie and Lilibet back to Britain.

Prince Harry expressed a desire to reconcile with his family last year (Credit: BBC)

Prince Harry opened up about family reconciliation

Harry said: “I can’t see a world in which I will be bringing my wife and children back to the UK. They’re going to miss everything, I love my country. I miss the UK, I miss parts of the UK.

“It’s sad I won’t be able to show my children my homeland.”

The duke also made an emotional plea for reconciliation with his family following years of tension between the Sussexes and the monarchy.

Since stepping away from royal life, Harry and Meghan’s interviews, alongside the release of Harry’s memoir Spare, have fuelled ongoing strains within the royal family.

Harry told the BBC: “Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. But I would love reconciliation with my family.

The final straw came really shortly after the king was diagnosed with cancer.

“There’s no point in continuing to fight any more. Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has. He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff. It would be nice to reconcile.”

In 2024, King Charles was diagnosed with cancer. At the time of writing, his treatment continues.

The Princess of Wales reportedly felt that Harry’s comments were the final straw, according to a royal author (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate reportedly saw Harry’s remarks as ‘the final straw’

A new report has now suggested the Princess of Wales struggled with Harry’s comments about the king’s health and the state of the family relationship.

Royal author Christopher Andersen told Fox News Digital: “She would not give up. Even after Harry threw William under the bus in his memoir ‘Spare,’ she was willing to keep trying. And the final break came.

“The final straw came really shortly after the king was diagnosed with cancer, when Harry [essentially] said, ‘I’d like to mend fences because we just don’t know how long [my father] has to live.’ Well, that kind of statement can be very hurtful to somebody who doesn’t really want to consider their own mortality and is battling cancer.”

Read more: Prince William ‘annoyed’ over King Charles’ handling of Andrew scandal amid ‘tension’

He continued: “It was hurtful to Kate as well, I believe. And, of course, it just ignited this firestorm of speculation about how sick the king really was at this point. And Kate pretty much felt that would be it. She wasn’t going to try anymore. So she has not. And as a result, there has been no chance of any … As a matter of fact, I don’t think we’re ever going to see them make amends. At least it’s not on the horizon now.”

Kensington Palace has been contacted for comment.

The royal fallout continues to spark debate among fans, with many divided over Harry’s comments and hopes for reconciliation. Tell us what you think on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.