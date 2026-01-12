Prince Harry ‘desperately wants King Charles at Invictus Games’ for special reason

Prince Harry could be preparing a significant olive branch to his father, King Charles, as the Invictus Games heads back to Britain for the first time in more than a decade.

The Duke of Sussex’s flagship sporting event will return to the UK in 2027, with Birmingham confirmed as the host city. And now, fresh reports suggest Harry is keen for the occasion to be about more than sport. Sources claim he wants the king right by his side when the games open.

It was previously reported that Harry had invited his family to attend the event. But insiders now say the invitation may go a step further. The duke reportedly hopes his father will join him on stage to officially open the games.

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games returns to the UK next year (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Prince Harry wants to ‘fulfil a dream’ with King Charles at Invictus Games

Harry’s Invictus Games is an international multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick military personnel, both serving and veterans. It has long been regarded as one of the duke’s proudest achievements.

Speaking to The Sun, an insider said Harry is deeply invested in making the moment a personal one as well as a symbolic one. They claimed he wants to “fulfil a dream” with the king.

“Prince Harry desperately wants Charles at Invictus, and he wants him to open the games alongside him. Harry wants it to happen both for the games, and for their relationship. It’s his dream to have his father by his side,” the source claimed.

They added that the timing feels especially meaningful, with the event returning to British soil and Charles holding his role as Head of the Armed Forces.

The insider said: “It is appropriate because Invictus is returning to the UK for the first time since 2014, and given Charles is Head of the Armed Forces. Invictus always invites Heads of State but Harry wants to go further with Charles involved in the opening ceremony. The games represent a cause close to both’s hearts.”

According to the insider, those involved in planning the event believe the idea has real momentum: “They appear to want a reconciliation and the games are a perfect opportunity for them to work alongside each other. The sight of them on stage when it opens would be heart-warming and in the spirit of the occasion.”

The source went on to claim organisers are “convinced it will happen” and are already planning for the king to “play a role in the opening ceremony”.

Whether Charles will accept the invitation is another matter. Representatives for Prince Harry have been contacted for comment.

Invictus Games statement

A spokesperson for Invictus Games said: “The Royal Family have been longstanding supporters of the Invictus Games since its inception in 2014, with The Duke of Sussex as the Founding Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation. While it is too early to confirm who will attend in 2027 as invitations have not yet been sent out, organisers of Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 will issue invitations to members of the Royal Family in due course, and we would very much welcome their presence.”

Could the king attend the Invictus Games in Birmingham? (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles ‘wary’ of attending Invictus Games

Despite the hopeful tone, there have previously been suggestions that the king may be cautious. Last year, a royal commentator said Charles could feel “wary” about attending the games, given the long-running tensions within the family.

The Invictus Games remains especially close to Harry’s heart, having launched the event more than a decade ago. The Birmingham games will run from July 10 to July 17, 2027.

Announcing the UK return, Harry said: “We have no doubt the people of Birmingham will join in celebrating the unwavering respect and admiration we have for our veteran and service community, showing the world how their courage ignites hope and unites us all—something your city knows well.”

Harry’s relationship with the royal family has been strained for several years. After stepping back from royal duties in 2020, he moved to the US with his wife, Meghan Markle.

The couple later gave a series of tell-all interviews, and Harry released his memoir, Spare, in 2023. In both, they made damning allegations about royal life and their alleged treatment within the institution. Relations have remained tense ever since.

The Duke of Sussex met with his father last September during a visit to the UK (Credit: Cover Images)

Harry calls for reconciliation with royal family

In his 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry claimed his father had stopped taking his calls in early 2020 following his decision to step away from royal duties.

More recently, the duke struck a softer tone. In a BBC interview last May, he spoke openly about wanting to reconcile with his family.

Then, in September 2025, Charles and Harry met face-to-face for the first time in 19 months, sharing a private tea at Clarence House in London.

Whether that meeting marked the start of a lasting reconciliation remains unclear. But with the Invictus Games returning to the UK, the 2027 event could yet offer a rare chance for father and son to be seen together again, united by a cause close to both their hearts.

