Prince Harry ‘warned’ over ‘rift’ with Prince William ahead of ‘big decision’

Prince Harry’s next move could be make-or-break when it comes to his bond with Prince William.

In fact, 2026 may be the time when reunion are made or bridges are burnt…

Prince Harry’s future

Prince Harry has had a rollercoaster of a year.

From the Invictus Games enjoying another year of successes to his exiting of the charity Sentebale which he had long been patron, the Duke of Sussex has seen ups and downs in 2025.

However, one major set back for the prince had to be losing out on his appeal to have his automatic police protection when in the UK reinstated.

When he stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US, Harry’s automatic full police protection whilst in the UK was downgraded. It changed to a case-by-case basis.

The Duke of Sussex has previously opened up about the strain on his relationship with King Charles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In fact, following the defeat, Harry sat down with the BBC. In his interview, he admitted that this issue has put a significant strain on his relationship with King Charles.

The prince has long claimed that his lack of security has played a part in his inability to attend events in the UK. He also said it was why his young children are yet to return to or visit the home of their grandfather, King Charles.

Prince Harry’s security arrangements

The Duke of Sussex has deemed his time in the UK as unsafe, whilst without police protection.

Recent reports have suggested that his security arrangements while in the UK are actively being reviewed.

The Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) has reportedly instructed its Risk Management Board to reassess Prince Harry’s threat level.

This decision is expected to be made by the end of next month.

Former royal correspondent Jennie Bond has weighed in on Harry’s future. She has also discussed how the pending decision may impact his relationship with his royal relatives.

And notably, how this will impact his relationship with Prince William.

Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship

Speaking to The Mirror, Bond predicted: “2026 could turn out to be a very good year for Harry. If his security review goes in his favour, he will feel that an obstacle to visiting the UK more often – and possibly bringing his children here – has been removed. It has also been a spanner in the works in his relationship with his father. I think it’s only by coming over and seeing his dad in person from time to time that the rift between them could gradually be mended. Harry could help by making himself available to fit in with his father’s very busy diary and by ensuring that absolutely nothing about any meeting is given to the media.”

Although things could be looking up for Harry…

Prince William and Prince Harry don’t see eye to eye (Credit: Chris Jackson-Getty/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com)

Bond insists that healing the rift between William and Harry may take a lot more work than reuniting Harry and Charles.

Bond added: “As for reconciling with William, that’s a much bigger ask. A parent can forgive a child far more readily than siblings tend to reconcile. Harry has said he wants his father and his brother back in his life. But I’m not at all sure that William feels the same about Harry. So I think the younger prince will have to wait some time yet for the ice to thaw. And the truth is that it may never do so.”

Could Harry be welcomed back into the royal fold?

We’ll see…

