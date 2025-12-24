Former royal butler spills details on ‘crazy’ Christmas moment between Prince William and Harry

A former palace aide has opened up about his time at the palace at Christmas time and lifted the lid on what William and Harry used to get up to when they spent the festivities together.

Former royal butler reveals Christmas ‘fight’ between Prince William and Prince Harry

In a new interview, Grant Harrold reflected on the festivities that were hosted by the royals. He admitted that these days, they are very different.

But once upon a time, it seems the two Wales brothers had a lot of fun.

Speaking to The Independent, he said of the royal Christmas parties: “They were great fun. Wow, it is so different now.

“It’s so different – and I know this for a fact. But, back then, it was great fun. There was only, well, what was it? A hundred of us, back then. Ninety of us? That’s believe it or not, not a lot for a royal household, back then. It used to be twenty. We used to go to The Ritz for dinner, twenty of them, including the Prince and princes of Wales.”

He went on to describe: “So, when I was there it was ninety to a hundred. And you’d arrive and you’d be given a drink and what was extraordinary for me was suddenly, there you are, mixing with the Prince of Wales (King Charles) and the Duchess of Cornwall (Queen Camilla) and William and Harry.”

William and Harry brought ‘laughter’ to Christmas

Harrold went on to illustrate some of the fun times he shared with the two princes, including a moment where William was a bit worried when a magician came up to him and asked for an item to do a trick with.

The prince was said to be concerned he wouldn’t get the piece back.

Grant Harrold described how the two princes brought fun and laughter to the festivities.

Especially on one occasion when they were particularly mischievous.

The moment a hilarious ‘fight’ blew up between the brothers

He recalled: “William started blowing up balloons and sending them over to me. You know where you blow it up and let the air out, and I was doing this back to him, thinking ‘am I supposed to do this?’ I was so confused about the situation. He was doing it to his father and then Harry started doing it and they started putting water in to the balloons. It was crazy, but fun.”

Fast forward to now, years on, Harry spends Christmas in California.

This year marks the seventh Christmas that Harry has missed with the royals.

Speaking to The Mirror, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond suggested Harry is likely grappling with complex emotions this time of year.

“He’s on record as saying he misses elements of his UK life, including the banter, pub culture, friends, and family gatherings,” Bond explained. “And he says he still has a deep love for Britain. So the images of his family making that familiar walk to Sandringham Church might, indeed, pull at his heartstrings.”

Although Jenni also assured, that Harry’s time with his wife, children and mother-in-law probably remind him how lucky he is.

“When he’s enjoying Christmas in the warm Californian sunshine, with his wife, children, and mother-in-law, the attraction of an often grey, damp Norfolk might fade a little.”

