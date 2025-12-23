Royal staff’s three-word nickname for King Charles because of his public speeches

King Charles is no stranger to giving public speeches and his Christmas Day message is coming up.

Now, a former royal staff member has discussed the king’s skill when it comes to speeches.

The monarch’s former royal butler Grant Harrold has spilled details on the king’s “strict” rule when it comes to giving speeches. He also revealed the nickname the king had earned himself amongst the Royal Household.

King Charles is said to enjoy public speaking (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles ‘strict’ over public speeches

Speaking on behalf of OLBG, Grant said: “The king is a master when it comes to speeches. He will hand write them himself and then they are passed to his secretary who types them up and checks them.”

The king is very strict when it comes to grammar, spelling and punctuation.

While the Christmas message lasts under 10 minutes, it’s apparently something the king will have worked hard at, and far in advance.

“The king is very strict when it comes to grammar, spelling and punctuation,” Grant claimed. “I am amazed that he’s never told me off when I write to him because my grammar is awful, it shows the gentleman he is. But when it comes to his speeches he is strict.

“Once it’s typed up he would go through and make notes on anything he felt wasn’t right and the process would be repeated. Eventually when he is happy with it he will sign it off, this is likely done around October or early November. But changes can and will be made to it up until the last hour.”

The former butler added that it’s not just Christmas that is important to King Charles, but every speech he gives.

King Charles will deliver his annual speech on Christmas Day (Credit: The Royal Family / YouTube)

King Charles’ nickname

Even with the possibility of last-minute edits, Grant said that the monarch never has any trouble delivering his speeches flawlessly. This skill has apparently earned him a nickname amongst royal staff.

“I think he enjoys giving speeches, he is very confident. We knew him as ‘one take Charles’ because whenever he would do any film he would be able to do it within one take and he was famous for that among the royal households,” he said.

According to latest reports, the king’s 2025 Christmas speech will be available in a new format.

According to The Sun, King Charles’ Christmas speech will also be available in virtual reality.

Read more: King Charles’ reaction as charity campaigner ‘breaks royal protocol’ at Windsor Castle

Meta Quest 3 VR headset viewers will apparently be able to enjoy a unique and immersive viewing experience, watching the speech with the impression that they are sitting either in a luxurious wooden lodge or a full cinema.

An insider reportedly told the newspaper: “We have a great tradition of embracing new technologies from the very start of the royal Christmas message and are always looking to reach out to new audiences.”

Reps for Buckingham Palace have been contacted for comment.

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.