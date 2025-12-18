King Charles’ reaction as charity campaigner ‘breaks royal protocol’ at Windsor Castle

A charity campaigner has opened up about his interaction with King Charles at Windsor Castle recently.

Mark King received an OBE for his services to charity. His son, Oliver, heartbreakingly died in 2011 after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 12 during a swimming lesson at school.

He died from Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome, a hidden heart condition.

After losing his son, Mark has worked hard to improve access to defibrillators in places such as schools, sports facilities, and community centres, through the Oliver King Foundation.

The king honoured Mark at Windsor Castle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Oliver King Foundation work

The Oliver King Foundation was set up after Mark lost his son Oliver, unexpectedly.

Since the foundation was established, the foundation has installed thousands of defibrillators in public spaces, trained thousands of people in life-saving CPR techniques, and worked to ensure that schools and organisations have the resources they need to respond to cardiac emergencies.

Amazingly, there have been 7,000 machines given out – and more than 80 lives saved – due to the foundation’s work.

‘I haven’t finished talking to you’

Speaking to the BBC, Mark revealed that he immediately began joking with King Charles during their meeting. When the monarch gave him his OBE, Mark responded that it was being passed “from one king to another”.

But it seems the allocated time wasn’t long enough for Mark. So, he found the way to spend a bit more time with the king. However, in doing so, he seemingly broke royal protocol.

I thought, ‘I haven’t finished talking to you.’

Mark admitted he “had not finished” talking about things with King Charles, even though he was told in advance how long he would have.

He explained: “I was talking to him and he was interested. You know when someone is interested. And he was.”

Mark even admitted his own shock when Charles knew about his charity, and even asked him about his late son.

Charles seemed to find the situation funny (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

King Charles’ reaction revealed

In the briefing before, Mark was told he would have two or three minutes with King Charles. When it was time for the royal to move on, Charles would put his hand out.

The charity campaigner explained: “I thought, ‘I haven’t finished talking to you.’ And he put his hand out. So, I just put mine on top of his for a few seconds more.”

However, luckily for Mark, King Charles seemed to find the humour in the situation.

Mark admitted: “He knew and he burst out laughing. But it was great. The whole experience was fantastic. To be fair, he knew a lot about the foundation and he said, ‘tell me about Oliver.'”

Read more: ‘Fear’ Queen Camilla had when King Charles shared his cancer diagnosis publicly

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.