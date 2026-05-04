Matt Tebbutt U-turns on MasterChef: The Professionals exit as he admits he was ‘really upset’ over axe

Matt Tebbutt has appeared to backtrack on his earlier comments about leaving MasterChef: The Professionals, admitting he was actually “really upset” over his exit after previously insisting it was always a one-series stint.

The TV chef, who still fronts Saturday Kitchen Live, had initially downplayed his departure when rumours of an axe first surfaced earlier this year.

But now, speaking candidly, he’s revealed a very different story.

Matt Tebbutt was on MasterChef: The Professionals alongside Marcus Wareing and Monica Galetti (Credit: BBC)

Matt Tebbutt admits he was ‘really upset’ after MasterChef exit

Matt replaced Gregg Wallace on the latest series, joining Marcus Wareing and Monica Galetti on the judging panel.

However, despite positive viewer reaction, he didn’t return. And at the time suggested it was always the plan.

Now, in a frank interview on BBC Radio 4, he’s admitted that wasn’t quite the full picture.

“It was, yes, of course it is [difficult]. I mean, I’m not going to say I wasn’t upset. I was really upset. And it could have been handled a lot better. But it is what it is,” he said.

“You know, there’s worse things going on. You’ve got to be pretty resilient. It’s part of the game, really. I guess it’s like if you’re a politician, you’re going to get knocks. So it’s just par for the course, I think.”

Matt only hosted MasterChef: The Professionals for one series (Credit: BBC)

‘It was a lot’

Matt also spoke about the pressure of stepping into such a well-established show following Gregg’s departure.

“It was a lot,” he admitted, explaining: “Walking into such an established show, whatever had happened before, you don’t want to be that guy that turns up and steamrollers everything.”

“To then go in and get to know the personalities of Monica and Marcus, and get to know the crew and still do your job and deliver, it was a lot.”

Despite the challenges, he said he “really enjoyed” the experience – even if it came with intense scrutiny.

Matt does still host Saturday Kitchen Live (Credit: BBC)

Matt’s earlier statement told a different story

His latest comments mark a clear shift from his earlier public statement, where he suggested his departure had always been planned.

At the time, he said: “A lot of lovely people have contacted me about not doing the next series of MasterChef: The Professionals. I was only ever doing one series and I loved judging on it and will continue working with MasterChef.”

Behind the scenes, however, reports suggested the three-judge format may not have worked long-term.

A source claimed: “Three was a bit of a crowd. He didn’t do anything wrong and will definitely come back to the series as a guest in the future.

“But bosses simply realised that they could get away with just having Marcus and Monica at the helm, especially as their chemistry is great and they have a tight relationship.”

Read more: Matt Tebbutt’s heartbreak over deaths of seven BBC colleagues

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