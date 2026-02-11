MasterChef: The Professionals serves up complaints as new series leaves viewers feeling undercooked

MasterChef: The Professionals returned to BBC One last night (February 10), plating up a brand-new series and a fresh face in the kitchen.

It marked the first episode with Saturday Kitchen Live host Matt Tebbutt stepping in as presenter, alongside returning judges Marcus Wareing and Monica Galetti.

But while the ingredients were familiar, the recipe didn’t quite land for everyone, with viewers quick to complain after a key part of the format was given a makeover.

It was Matt’s first show last night (Credit: BBC)

MasterChef: The Professionals debuts to flood of complaints

Last night’s episode saw Marcus, Monica and Matt joined by 2016 MasterChef: The Professionals winner Gary Maclean. He was tasked with setting the skills test for the first four chefs.

Gary asked the contestants to bone and cook venison. But the change in format left some fans feeling short-changed. Viewers were used to watching Marcus and Monica roll up their sleeves and cook, and many felt the new approach took the heat out of the challenge.

“You know the saying ‘too many cooks spoil the broth’, that’s what’s going on with #Masterchef tonight. The format didn’t need to change,” said one viewer.

“I’m sorry they changed the skills test. It was good seeing Marcus and Monica do the cooking rather than people we don’t know,” added another.

Gary Maclean set the skills test last night (Credit: BBC)

“Totally agree, it spoiled it for me,” a third chimed in, while someone else wrote: “Why have they changed the skills test? Don’t mind it per se, but watching Monica and Marcus making stuff was cool.”

Another puzzled fan asked: “Why do they have three judges, and why are we watching the other guy giving a running commentary whilst he watches it in another room?”

Viewers missed seeing Monica in action (Credit: BBC)

Matt Tebbutt escapes largely unscathed

Despite the grumbles, Matt Tebbutt managed to avoid being sent back to the pantry. Following Gregg Wallace’s dumping, viewers largely agreed that Matt slotted in nicely and didn’t leave a bad taste.

“Loving the new MasterChef line-up!! It’s been needing a revamp for years!” said one fan.

“Matt seems to fit in as the new judge,” another added, clearly happy to have the show back on their screens.

A third praised: “Aw yay Matt, I like him and unlike Gregg he’s actually talented.”

MasterChef: The Professionals is on Tuesday and Wednesday at 8pm on BBC One. You can watch the first three episodes on iPlayer now.

