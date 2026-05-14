Strictly bosses ‘struggling’ to complete 2026 celebrity line-up and apparently former host Claudia Winkleman is ‘to blame’

Strictly bosses are reportedly struggling to complete the line-up for the 2026 series. And Claudia Winkleman is allegedly to blame.

Claudia, who left the show at the end of the 2025 series alongside Tess Daly, has left the show in something of a “nightmare” scenario, according to sources.

Claudia is reportedly impacting the 2026 series, despite not being involved (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Claudia Winkleman ‘to blame’ as show ‘struggles’ to complete 2026 line-up

According to The Sun, Strictly bosses are struggling to sign up big names for the show, as they’d all prefer to join Claudia’s smash hit, The Celebrity Traitors.

“It is the greatest of ironies that while Claudia is Strictly’s biggest champion, even after her departure, she is actually killing off the show,” a source told the publication.

“Strictly bosses are struggling more than ever to book top talent since the success of the Celeb Traitors,” they then said.

Claudia and Tess left the show last year (Credit: BBC)

Stars preferring to sign up for Celebrity Traitors over Strictly 2026?

The source then continued, claiming: “The bigger stars would rather spend a week in a castle with Claudia and its high viewing ratings, than a potential three months stint in the ballroom and a chance they could be caught up in one of Strictly’s many scandals.”

The source then said that “it’s all a bit of a nightmare”. They added that it “doesn’t bode well” for the show’s future.

However, a Strictly insider has hit back at the claims.

In a statement to ED!, they said: “This spurious claim is a load of old Glitterballs.”

Emma is reportedly one of the new hosts of Strictly, replacing Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly (Credit: Cover Images)

New Strictly presenters

In other Strictly news, rumours have ramped up over the identity of the show’s new presenters.

Emma Willis has reportedly been offered one of the hosting spots after wowing BBC bosses.

Professional dancer Johannes Radebe is reportedly set to join her in fronting the show.

Meanwhile, Zoe Ball has confirmed that she auditioned for the role, but didn’t get it.

Fleur East, who fronts spin-off It Takes Two, has claimed that she “wasn’t even considered” for the role, despite her history with the show.

Josh Widdicombe is also rumoured to be hosting alongside Emma.

Read more: Full list of who’s in and who’s out of race to be new Strictly presenters after Zoe Ball rejection goes public

Strictly returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

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