Katie Price broke her promise to her terminally ill mum Amy after revealing she would no longer use vapes.

At the end of last year, the former glamour model said she was going to quit. Her mum has Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) and underwent a lung transplant in 2022. She was first diagnosed in 2017.

Katie previously shared an X-ray photo of damaged lungs on her social media page, and admitted: “I have to stop.”

Katie has reportedly struggled to quit vaping (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price breaks promise to terminally ill mum

Despite her promise, Katie was captured last week in Dubai, relaxing by the pool, sitting next to a vape on a sunbed. According to sources, she’s struggled to quit.

“Katie had the best of intentions but she’s not been able to cut the bad habit,” an insider told The Sun.

“When she visits her husband Lee in Dubai she struggles without her CBD oil, which is banned over there. While vapes are legal, Katie being back on them means she has gone back on her word to her mum about packing them in.

“She has been worried about her addiction for a long time now, especially because of her own condition.”

ED! contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

Katie said she planned to quit vaping for her terminally ill mum (Credit: YouTube)

‘Things could get serious’

Katie previously admitted she is addicted to vaping and even mentioned herself it’s not good for her health.

“I’ve got a big confession to make,” she said on her Instagram Story in 2024.

“I have been vaping for a year and it’s no good for you, especially when my mum had a lung transplant. It’s disrespectful doing it.”

She added: “I’ve got the will and strength to get rid of them.”

In 2025, a source told Closer that she “can’t live or exist” without a form of addiction.

“She needs a vice – Katie can’t live or exist without one and it’s always in the form of addiction,” they said.

“It’s never healthy, and currently it’s her weight and vaping. Both are driven by her addictive nature, and family worry that without getting her some help, things could get serious.”

Read more: Uh-oh! Katie Price has just issued new husband Lee Andrews with a big ultimatum about their future

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