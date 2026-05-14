Coronation Street’s Maggie Driscoll finally confessed the truth to son Ben in tonight’s early ITVX episode (Thursday, May 14) after Megan Walsh backed her into a corner.

Maggie had been desperately trying to keep her darkest secret buried, but after a threatening phone call from prison, she realised she had nowhere left to turn. Faced with the possibility of her family finding out another way, Maggie decided to come clean about what really happened to Ben’s dad, Alan.

Megan blackmailed Maggie (Credit: ITV)

Megan blackmails Maggie in Coronation Street

Maggie found herself under mounting pressure throughout the episode as threats closed in from every direction.

After Will decided he no longer wanted to move to Scotland with his mum, Maggie and Ben agreed to hold off on telling Melanie for a few more days. But with the relocation plan falling apart, Maggie feared Melanie could easily retaliate by exposing the truth about Alan’s death.

Things then took another dramatic turn when Maggie received a phone call from Megan Walsh in prison. Megan was recently charged after Will’s grooming report. Now, she needed Maggie’s help.

Megan warned Maggie that unless Will withdrew his statement and claimed he had lied about everything, she would make sure Ben and the rest of the family learned exactly what Maggie had done years ago.

Ben found out the truth (Credit: ITV)

Maggie finally admits what happened to Alan

Unwilling to let Megan escape the consequences of her actions, Maggie decided she had no choice but to tell Ben the truth herself.

She explained Melanie’s threats and admitted that her desperation to move Will away had all been linked to the secret she had been hiding for years.

Maggie then revealed that her marriage to Alan had never been happy, with Finlay witnessing the pair arguing on the day Alan died. She confessed that she pushed Alan during the row, causing him to fall down the stairs. Contrary to what Ben had always believed, she hadn’t simply discovered his body afterwards.

Ben was left heartbroken by the revelation, struggling to accept that both Maggie and Finlay had kept such a huge secret from him for so long. After already dealing with the truth about Jim, the latest bombshell proved too much to take in.

Realising the damage she had caused, Maggie later checked herself into the Chariot Square Hotel and admitted to Debbie that she had lied to Ben his entire life. Fearing she had destroyed their relationship for good, Maggie wondered whether her son would ever be able to trust her again.

But can Ben forgive Maggie after learning the truth? And could there still be more secrets waiting to come out?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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