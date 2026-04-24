Coronation Street backlash as Maggie Driscoll seemingly sidelined during big whodunnit

Coronation Street left fans reeling on Thursday night (April 23) with a shock twist that’s already got viewers talking and one big question hanging in the air about Maggie – who didn’t appear when it mattered most.

The ITV soap served up high drama as a chilling scream echoed through Weatherfield. Yes, one of the show’s villains had met a grim end. Betsy Swain was the one to make the horrifying discovery. She stumbled across a lifeless body in scenes that quickly turned the episode on its head.

But while the focus was on the immediate shock, some fans were left scratching their heads over a key absence.

Someone died on Carla and Lisa’s wedding day (Credit: ITV)

A dead body was discovered

Just as Carla and Lisa were finally winding down after their whirlwind wedding day, hoping for a quiet moment together, the calm was shattered. Betsy’s blood-curdling scream rang out. This made alarm bells ring for viewers. She’d found a dead body.

The moment didn’t raise any eyebrows on screen. Carla dismissed the noise as nothing more than ‘foxes.’ But, behind the scenes, tension has been steadily building.

Five names are now in the frame as possible victims – Carl, Maggie, Theo, Megan and Jodie. And, each one has their own reason to be in danger.

Todd’s sudden plan to flee to Thailand has certainly raised suspicion, especially with Theo still lurking in the background. Elsewhere, Jodie is convinced she’s being targeted, Carl has been paid to disappear, and Maggie Driscoll remains locked in her ongoing feud with Megan.

With so many threads in play, it’s clear someone doesn’t make it out alive – and the truth isn’t far off.

Where was Maggie? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans concerned over Maggie Driscoll’s whereabouts in murder scenes

While Theo, Carl and Jodie all featured in Thursday’s episode, and Megan was at least mentioned by Leanne, fans quickly noticed that Maggie Driscoll was nowhere to be seen or even referenced.

The fact that she’s one of the five possible victims, her absence hasn’t gone unnoticed. And, it’s sparked plenty of debate among viewers.

Taking to Reddit, one fan pointed out: “Suspicious lack of Maggie in today’s ep.

“No mention of Maggie at all. Even in the run up to this episode, it doesn’t really feel like she’s put herself in a position to get herself into trouble really. Maybe setting her up to fly under the radar to be shocking when it terms out she turns out to be the victim?”

Another viewer admitted: “I actually forgot she was one of the potential victims.”

And a third added: “Just can’t see it being her when the story about her husband dying hasn’t been explored a lot yet.”

With theories already swirling, Maggie’s absence could be more than just a coincidence. Whether it’s a clever misdirect or a major clue, fans will be watching closely to see who really pays the ultimate price.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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