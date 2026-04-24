Coronation Street fans demand soap reverts back to one hour episodes for special events after Swarla wedding scenes

Carla and Lisa’s long-awaited wedding finally arrived on Coronation Street last night (Thursday, April 23), delivering romance, surprises and plenty of emotion. But while viewers were delighted to see the couple say ‘I do,’ many couldn’t help but feel the big day deserved more screen time.

Earlier this year, the soap made the switch from hour-long episodes to a tighter 30-minute format. And although that works for everyday drama, fans were quick to point out that a major moment like the Swarla wedding felt a little squeezed.

The couple said ‘I do’ (Credit: ITV)

Swarla surprise wedding takes centre stage in Coronation Street

At the start of the episode, things weren’t looking promising. Carla was planning a quiet day at home, still heartbroken after their original wedding plans fell through. All thanks to the hotel flood.

But Lisa had something much bigger in mind. Keeping quiet about her plans, she spun a story about Debbie offering a complimentary champagne day as an apology. Before long, Carla was glammed up and heading out – only to be met with a stunning surprise as the hotel was fully prepared for their wedding after all.

With everything suddenly back on track, the couple wasted no time. Carla and Lisa exchanged vows and officially became wife and wife in a moment that had been a long time coming.

And the celebrations didn’t end there. With a little help from Sally, Lisa later tempted Carla back to the factory under the guise of fixing the Underworld alarm. Instead, they walked into a full-blown reception, surrounded by their closest friends and family.

There were touching words from Roy, a few questionable dance moves, and even a firework display organised by David as the couple took in the moment from the balcony. To round things off, the newlyweds headed to Roy’s for an intimate wedding meal – a perfect ending to a day that very nearly didn’t happen.

Fans wanted the episode to be longer (Credit: ITV)

Viewers praise Coronation Street uplifting Swarla wedding episode

Fans were quick to celebrate the show’s first successful sapphic wedding, flooding social media with positive reactions.

One viewer wrote: “Wow what a really cute wedding. I’m so happy for Carla and Lisa.”

Another shared: “Finally just watched the wedding and it was the most beautiful wedding ever!!,” while a third added: “Last night’s Corrie reminded me of the great community spirit in the show….. The wedding was really uplifting, and Swarla finally tied the knot. Momentarily dispensing from the Theo story…”

However, alongside the praise, there was a noticeable feeling that the episode didn’t quite have the breathing space it needed.

Fans say 30-minute format doesn’t suit big episodes

Some Coronation Street viewers felt the Swarla wedding storyline suffered from the show’s shorter runtime, with scenes moving too quickly from one moment to the next.

One fan wrote on Reddit: “I think tonight’s episode was a fine example of how the 30 minute episodes just don’t work for certain storylines.

“Tonight was so choppy! One minute Carla and Lisa were up on the balcony watching the fireworks with all their friends downstairs and then the very next second they were just sat in an empty factory, it was bizarre!

“I do really miss the hour long episodes, I wish they’d bring them back for special episodes.”

Another added: “I think overall probably the 30 minute format works better for normal episodes and the hour for more ‘explosive’/special ones but I guess they can’t switch between formats like that and are tethered to their ITV slots mostly. Although I’m sure we’ll get hour ones again occasionally.”

A third agreed: “I think event type episodes like this, they should be an hour long.

“When it’s content heavy, between the wedding and cramming in bits and pieces in the build up to the murder, it makes the scenes feel too quick and rushed when it’s only a half hour episode.

“Big occasions or moments should be an hour long event, and keep the standard episodes half an hour if they insist.”

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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