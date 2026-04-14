Coronation Street spoilers: Carla and Lisa marry in emotional scenes before shock murder rocks the Street

There is love, chaos and plenty of drama ahead in Coronation Street spoilers for next week as Carla and Lisa finally tie the knot. But just as the celebrations begin, a much darker twist is looming, with a murder set to send shockwaves across the cobbles.

Elsewhere, tempers flare and tensions boil over, with a string of explosive confrontations that could have lasting consequences.

Here’s your full guide to everything coming up in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

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Carl wants to deal with Theo (Credit: ITV)

1. Carl pushes Theo too far

Carl’s latest plan quickly spirals as he sets out to land Theo in serious trouble. After watching Theo clash with Gary, who refuses to rise to it, Carl decides to take matters into his own hands and provoke a reaction.

Theo storms into the Rovers with Carl close behind, but Gemma refuses to serve him while Eva reminds him he is barred. Already on edge, Theo heads back outside, with Carl continuing to wind him up.

On the Street, Carl keeps pushing, clearly hoping for a punch. The question is whether Theo will snap or manage to hold back.

Todd has his bags packed, but can he get away? (Credit: ITV)

2. Todd tries to move on from Theo in Coronation Street spoilers

Theo’s behaviour takes a darker turn when he gets in Summer’s face, unsettling her as he reminds her how Billy once begged him for help. Shaken, Summer later confides in George, repeating every word. Furious, George confronts Theo and warns him to stay away from both Todd and Summer.

Meanwhile, Theo is clearly struggling as he drags himself from his van, leaving Miles horrified. When Carl overhears Theo pleading with Miles to speak to his mum and give their family another chance, he senses an opportunity.

Elsewhere, Kit reassures Todd he will do everything he can to keep Theo away. Looking ahead, Todd tells George he has arranged a trip to Thailand to see Eileen and Jason, hoping for a clean break. But any relief is short-lived when Theo is later spotted watching him through the window.

As Todd prepares to leave Weatherfield behind, he heads back to collect his things. But getting away might not be as simple as he hopes.

Debbie is at her wits’ end with Carl (Credit: ITV)

3. Debbie takes a stand against Carl

Over breakfast, Debbie receives a call saying Carl has been taken to hospital. At the same time, Abi arrives at the shop with news that leaves Summer deeply shaken.

As the situation unfolds, Ronnie realises Carl has been blackmailing Debbie, trying to force her into signing over the hotel. He urges her to stand firm, but Carl continues to act as though the place is already his, even sacking Ryan behind the bar.

However, Debbie refuses to back down. Calling Carl to meet her, she makes it clear he will not be getting the hotel. Instead, she offers him a payout on one condition, that he disappears from her life completely.

In a tense exchange, Debbie hands over the money and draws a firm line under their relationship.

Leanne and Eva want to teach Megan a lesson (Credit: ITV)

4. Megan and Will plan to leave in Coronation Street spoilers

Megan receives a boost when Kit arrives at the Rovers with news that the CPS has dropped the case due to lack of evidence.

Will shares the update, but Megan is already ahead, having booked a trip to Paris for them both. Will is thrilled and even gives her a guidebook, clearly looking forward to getting away.

But Eva is not ready to let things go. Encouraged by Maggie, she is determined to get Megan to confess before Ben takes matters into his own hands.

Searching Will’s room, Eva finds a burner phone with a single contact. With Leanne’s backing, she messages the number posing as Will and arranges a meeting, hoping to catch Megan out.

When Eva, Leanne and Toyah confront Megan, things quickly turn physical, leaving Megan on the pavement. But Eva has already slipped a tracking device into her bag.

The situation takes another turn when Megan reveals she has slept with Will, leaving Eva reeling.

Is Will pleased to see his mum? (Credit: ITV)

5. Will’s mum steps in

At the Rovers, Ollie lashes out at Ben, blaming him for not doing more to protect Will from Megan.

Meanwhile, Maggie finds Will’s mum, Melanie, at the bistro. The meeting soon becomes heated, with Melanie accusing Maggie of failing to keep Will safe and allowing him to be groomed.

She reveals that Ollie was the one who contacted her, before Maggie brings her back to the pub, with tensions still running high.

Things are getting tricky for Jodie (Credit: ITV)

6. Olivia leaves Jodie fearing the worst in Coronation Street spoilers

Jodie is left shaken when she spots a flyer for a haulage company called Haul North, clearly triggering something.

At No.6, she introduces Olivia to Shona, explaining she used to be her nanny, and Shona invites her to stay for tea. But things soon take a turn when Jodie catches Olivia going through her bag.

Olivia admits she knows Jodie stole her dad’s hard drive and was trying to take it back. Thinking quickly, Jodie tells Shona that Olivia’s dad is actually her violent ex and claims she stole the hard drive to escape him.

Alarmed, Shona warns that with Olivia knowing where she lives, she could be in serious danger and urges her to leave immediately.

Carla’s hen do goes off with a bang in Coronation Street spoilers (Credit: ITV)

7. Wedding preparations hit a bump

Carla and Lisa face an emotional moment when they learn Connie will be returning to her grandmother. Alongside Betsy, they pack up her things, while Lisa practises her vows and Carla admits she has not written hers yet.

As the hen dos begin, Carla walks into the Rovers to find everyone dressed as her, including Roy. Meanwhile, Lisa keeps things low-key, quietly heading out alone for a meal.

Lisa and Carla finally get hitched (Credit: ITV)

8. Carla and Lisa say “I do” as danger looms

Disaster strikes when Debbie reveals the hotel function room has flooded, seemingly forcing Carla and Lisa to cancel their big day. Ryan delivers the news but reassures Lisa that what matters most is marrying Carla.

Determined not to let it fall apart, Lisa secretly arranges an alternative. Luring Carla to the hotel under the guise of a free lunch, she reveals a surprise wedding set-up.

With help from Ryan, Roy and Betsy, the ceremony goes ahead, with the pair exchanging vows and rings in an emotional moment.

The celebrations continue when Carla is called to the factory over an alarm, only to find it transformed into their wedding reception, surrounded by friends.

But while love is in the air, the mood is not set to last. With a murder about to rock the Street, this wedding day could be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

Read more: Coronation Street star Jonathan Howard teases Carl’s flashforward fate