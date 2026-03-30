Coronation Street follow-up: Gary’s clash with Theo has viewers convinced a killer twist is coming

Gary Windass has well and truly switched sides and if viewers are right, things could be about to take a very dark turn. After cutting ties with his so-called best mate Theo Silverton, Coronation Street fans are now convinced a deadly twist could be looming.

In Monday night’s episode (March 30), Gary didn’t hold back as he took action after learning about Theo’s treatment of Todd. But with his loyalties now firmly with Todd, the big question is just how far Gary might go to settle the score.

Gary put Theo in his place (Credit: ITV)

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Gary takes a stand in Weatherfield

Over in Weatherfield, George raised his worries with Gary, sharing his belief that Theo had been abusing Todd. Gary wasted no time in stepping in, promising to deal with the situation before ordering Theo out of the builder’s yard and throwing out his tools along with him.

Later, Theo tried to plead his case at the flat, urging Gary not to believe Todd’s protective friends and insisting they had got the wrong end of the stick. But Gary wasn’t swayed, making it crystal clear their friendship was over.

At the same time, George Shuttleworth was busy trying to help Todd make an escape. He paid him a visit while Theo was out, handing over an ‘escape bag’ packed with essentials and some cash, hoping it would give Todd the chance to leave his situation behind.

However, Todd refused to admit anything was wrong and turned George away, rejecting his offer outright.

When Theo returned, Todd brushed off George’s concerns and reassured him that they would soon be heading to Belfast, putting distance between themselves and the situation.

Will Gary kill Theo? (Credit: ITV)

Fans predict a deadly twist for Theo

Now that Gary Windass has turned against Theo, viewers are already speculating that this feud could end in tragedy. With Gary’s past firmly in mind – including his role in the deaths of Rick Neelan and Rana Habeeb – fans think he could be capable of killing again.

Theo has also been named as one of five possible victims ahead of the upcoming April 23 murder storyline, alongside Jodie, Carl, Maggie and Megan.

Taking to Reddit, one fan shared their theory: “Most likely situation for this murder drama? Do you agree Gary kills Theo? I think is what is gonna happen, do u agree or do u have another conspiracy?”

Another replied: “Lately I have been leaning this way… he has killed before hasn’t he, and Corrie has been playing up the Gary catches him out card…”

A third viewer added: “I think Gary will murder Theo but I also think Maggie will make her move to murder Megan.”

With tensions rising and Gary clearly on edge, viewers are bracing themselves – but will he really go as far as killing Theo to protect Todd?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

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