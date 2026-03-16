As James Cartwright prepares to exit Coronation Street, likelihood of Theo being killed off explored

Coronation Street viewers could be saying goodbye to one of Weatherfield’s most troubling villains before the year is out, with reports suggesting Theo Silverton’s exit is getting closer.

Actor James Cartwright, who plays the manipulative character, is believed to be leaving the ITV soap later this year – and with Theo already among the suspects in the show’s dramatic flashforward murder mystery, fans are wondering whether his exit could end in a grisly twist.

Theo is leaving later in the year (Credit: ITV)

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James Cartwright ‘set to leave’ Coronation Street as Theo Silverton later this year

Reports suggest that James Cartwright’s villainous alter ego Theo Silverton has been written out of Coronation Street. Although, the actor still has scenes yet to film.

His departure is expected to air later this year. For now, bosses are keeping tight-lipped about exactly how the storyline will unfold.

A Coronation Street spokesperson told The Sun: “James joined on a finite contract and was aware of his character’s story arc and how long he would be in the show.

“He still has scenes to film will be on screen until later this year.”

The news arrives not long after Theo’s on-screen split from Todd Grimshaw.

Even though the pair have ended their relationship, Theo has insisted he will remain involved in Todd’s life. Their so-called ‘unbreakable bond’ has allowed him to maintain a level of influence over Todd despite the breakup.

But with the storyline centred on abuse and control, viewers are now waiting to see how it will all come to a head.

Theo is a possible murder victim (Credit: ITV)

Theo predicted for grisly end in flashforward murder

Corrie fans already know that Theo is one of several possible victims in the show’s April flashforward murder mystery. During the dramatic sequence, Betsy Swain discovers a body on the day of her mum’s wedding to Carla.

Theo is one of five characters who could meet a deadly fate, alongside Jodie, Carl, Maggie and Megan. Only one of them will ultimately be revealed as the victim.

With news now circulating that James Cartwright will be leaving the role, speculation has intensified that Theo could be the one found dead when the storyline reaches its climax.

Fans have been sharing their theories online, with many convinced the villain’s days are numbered.

One person shared: “I need Theo to die a slow and painful death like the one he let Billy go through, or go to prison – lock him up and throw away the key.”

Another added: “Theo’s gotta die. That’s the only suitable conclusion for this story.”

A third fan commented: “Still going with my theory that Todd will murder Theo with a blunt household object and George will help him dispose of the body with a conveniently arranged secret cremation…”

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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