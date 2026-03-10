Coronation Street ITVX episode sees Todd and Theo split as Todd breaks free from abuser

Coronation Street fans watching Tuesday’s ITVX early release saw a dramatic turning point for Todd Grimshaw and Theo Silverton, as their troubled relationship finally came crashing down.

After a fiery clash during Theo’s birthday celebrations, it quickly became clear there was no easy way back for the couple. And by the end of the episode, Theo made the decision to walk away from Todd for good after spending the night sleeping in his van.

Gary stepped in to help (Credit: ITV)

Gary intervened after Theo and Todd birthday showdown in Coronation Street

Back in Weatherfield today, Todd woke up to find the flat in a complete mess following the previous night’s chaos.

With Theo nowhere to be seen, Todd was left worried about where he’d gone. Feeling worse for wear, he called George to say he wouldn’t be coming into work, claiming he felt terrible. What George didn’t realise, however, was that Todd had been threatened with a knife by his abusive partner only hours earlier.

Later, Gary headed over to the flat to collect some clothes for Theo. When he arrived, he found Todd clearly shaken and tried to help calm him down.

Gary then revealed that Theo had spent the entire night sleeping in his van.

Theo ended the relationship (Credit: ITV)

Todd and Theo parted ways in Coronation Street

Stepping in to try and smooth things over, Gary Windass managed to bring Todd and Theo together for a conversation.

Todd apologised for his behaviour the night before, admitting he shouldn’t have wrestled with Theo. But when he asked Theo if he was sorry too, the response felt far from sincere.

Theo then confessed that the relationship simply wasn’t working anymore. According to him, even the good moments had been overshadowed by constant rows. He ultimately blamed Todd for his unhappiness.

Todd apologised once again, but Theo had already made up his mind. Removing his engagement ring, he placed it into Todd’s hand.

With one last cutting remark – ‘goodbye, Toddles’ – Theo walked out of the flat, bringing their relationship to an end.

But could this really be the end for Todd and Theo? Todd might think he’s finally free, yet it feels like there could still be more drama ahead for the pair.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

