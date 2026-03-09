Coronation Street follow-up: Todd left shaken after Theo’s knife threat as Gary steps in

Coronation Street viewers were left stunned in tonight’s episode (Monday, March 9) as Theo Silverton’s explosive temper boiled over – and he ended up threatening Todd Grimshaw with a knife.

What should have been a simple birthday celebration quickly spiralled into something far darker, with Theo turning on his partner after a string of frustrations. And if upcoming scenes are anything to go by, the fallout could push their already fragile relationship to breaking point.

Todd just wanted it to stop (Credit: ITV)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Theo threatened to stab Todd in Coronation Street

Over in Weatherfield, Theo’s birthday didn’t exactly get off to a great start. He was far from impressed with Todd’s gift – a food blender – and seemed far more interested in the slightly-too-small shirt Summer had bought him instead.

Things only got worse when Theo reminded Todd to bring his wallet for the birthday meal. By the time Todd arrived, Theo was already seething after his children, Miles and Millie, forgot all about the big day.

As if that wasn’t enough, Theo casually revealed that Gary and Maria had been keeping him company – and that Todd would be footing their bill as well.

Todd attempted to sort the payment with Nick, asking if he could settle up in a couple of days. But before anything could be arranged, Theo stepped in and paid for everyone himself, leaving Todd humiliated.

Back at the flat, tensions continued to rise. Theo’s frustration soon turned back to the blender Todd had bought him, and in a worrying moment he grabbed a knife and pointed it directly at his partner as Todd tried to calm him down.

But instead of backing away, Todd reacted in a heartbreaking way – urging Theo to ‘stab him’ and ‘put him out of his misery.’

Is this the end of the Theo and Todd? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers see Todd and Theo’s relationship on the line

Spoilers for the rest of the week suggest the drama between Todd and Theo is far from over. Their relationship hangs by a thread.

Gary Windass ends up caught in the middle. He heads to the flat to collect Theo’s belongings. Inside, he finds Todd in a terrible state – the flat in chaos and Todd clearly emotionally drained.

Although apologies are exchanged, Theo isn’t ready to let things go with a quick ‘sorry.’ Instead, he insists they sit down and properly talk it through. Can Todd calm the situation after the birthday row, or will Theo’s anger continue to simmer?

Later, Todd is left pacing the flat anxiously. He’s convinced Theo could show up at any moment.

Meanwhile, over at the undertakers, George is dealing with his own run of bad luck. Another funeral booking falls through.

Afterwards, George, Christina, Sarah and James try to lift Todd’s spirits with a drink. But when Todd suddenly spots Theo nearby, panic takes over and he bolts.

Theo immediately follows, demanding they talk things through. James helps a shaken Todd home, unaware that Theo is lingering nearby and clearly preparing for a serious conversation.

With emotions running high and tensions still bubbling under the surface, viewers are left wondering if this latest clash could finally spell the end for Todd and Theo.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!