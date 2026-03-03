Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Theo secretly spies on Todd and James

Next week in Coronation Street spoilers, love, drama, and a fair bit of chaos are hitting Weatherfield.

Ollie finds himself torn between two women vying for his attention, Jodie and David stir up trouble with more than just tails wagging, and birthdays, funerals, and family tensions bring their own drama.

Here’s your full rundown for the upcoming episodes.

1. Ollie’s love life in turmoil

It’s a classic love triangle as Amy makes her grand entrance, all glitz and glamour, for a first proper date with Ollie. Naturally, Lauren’s jealousy kicks in immediately. Things go sideways when Amy ends up soaked in drinks – awkward doesn’t even cover it.

Later, Amy is still floating from her night out as Ollie whisks her off to Speed Daal. Meanwhile, Maggie is on matchmaking duty, ordering Lauren to doll up and remind Ollie exactly what he’s missing.

When Lauren struts into the restaurant, all eyes are on her – and Ollie’s reaction says it all. As Ollie scolds Maggie for meddling, Lauren drops her own confession. How will Ollie handle this love showdown?

2. Jim’s funeral sparks tension

At Jim’s funeral, Steve admits to Tim that he’s avoiding Cassie – marriage feels complicated. He ropes Ben in for support, sparking a twinge of jealousy in Tim, who actually knew Jim.

The funeral sees Steve feeling out of place, while Liz and Andy sit it out, having long since moved on. Back at the Rovers, Jim’s old army mates, Declan and Davey, regale Steve with wild stories, much to Maggie’s annoyance as she reminds Ben of his hospital appointment.

The next day, Ben suffers a hangover, Eva scolds him for missing an echocardiogram, and Maggie fumes. Steve, meanwhile, wrestles with memories and emotions – trying to make sense of what comes next.

3. Sam stands up to bullying

Sam’s health takes a turn when he suddenly turns green at the bus stop, prompting Leanne to rush him home. Concerned for more than just exams, she confides in Nick. Later, a tense exchange with Megan at the flat only heightens worries.

Leanne shares her concerns with Daniel, apologising for interrupting his flirtatious call with Megan. Leanne, Nick, and Toyah agree Sam is burning the candle at both ends. When Megan ditches her date with Daniel, curiosity spikes.

Encouraged by Hope, Sam finally grows a backbone, confronting Megan and refusing to be intimidated any longer. And with Megan flirting with Will over the phone – will Leanne catch on?

4. Theo’s birthday blows up in Coronation Street spoilers

Birthday chaos reigns when Todd and Summer belt out ‘Happy Birthday’ for Theo – but excitement quickly fades. At the bistro, Theo roped in Gary and Maria for lunch, glaring daggers at a tardy Todd. When the bill arrives, Theo insists Todd foot the cost – only to discover Todd has just £80.

Back home, Theo’s birthday mood turns volcanic. He demands wine, snaps at Todd over coffee, and tensions escalate with broken crockery and a malfunctioning soup blender.

Gary visits to collect Theo’s things, finding Todd in disarray. Apologies are exchanged, but Theo insists on a sit-down chat at the flat. Can Todd salvage the day, or will Theo’s wrath linger?

5. Theo spies on Todd

Meanwhile, Todd frets alone in the flat, convinced Theo might return at any moment. At the undertakers, George faces a day of cancelled funerals, piling on stress.

At the Rovers, friends try to lift Todd’s spirits, but when Theo appears, Todd bolts. Theo tails him, demanding a heart-to-heart, while James shepherds a slightly tipsy Todd home.

Father-son tensions rise as secrets, nerves, and teenage angst collide – can this showdown end without disaster?

6. Jodie and David stir trouble in Coronation Street spoilers

Jodie Ramsey and dog David are on mischief patrol, expertly dodging Adam’s lectures on dog mess. Chaos escalates when David claims Adam’s shiny car as a hydrant.

At the café, Tracy spots the pup behind the counter, warning of health violations. Adam and Alya flirt with the idea of a holiday – until a mysterious text leaves Alya flustered.

The poo caper intensifies as Adam confronts Jodie, who denies everything. Undeterred, she and David attach another bag of ‘doom’ to Adam’s car and dash off, giggling.

Lily warns them about watchful Weatherfield eyes, while Alya meets an old boss from Fabians, leaving her motives unclear. Adam and Daniel plot to catch the clever culprits red-handed.

7. Maggie shuts George down in Coronation Street spoilers

Theo’s mischief keeps growing. He overhears Summer spilling secrets to George about James crashing on the sofa, filing it away for future chaos. At Speed Daal, he spots Adam with a client – Gary whispers it’s Annie, who’s accusing George of fraud – and Theo can’t resist a sneak peek.

Todd and Christina read out fake news attacking George’s reputation, leaving him shocked. At the Rovers, Maggie brands George a local conman and slams the door in his face. Todd and Christina try to intervene – and get bounced too.

Theo, watching via app, plots his next move. Who will crumble first under his scheming?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

