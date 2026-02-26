Coronation Street follow-up: As Bethany voices concerns about Jodie, fans predict Jodie death as Olivia Frances Brown shares cryptic social media post

Bethany Platt clearly wasn’t buying Jodie Ramsey’s sweet and innocent routine in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Thursday, February 26) – and she made no secret of her doubts.

Although Bethany couldn’t quite put her finger on what was wrong, her instincts were screaming that Jodie couldn’t be trusted. She even went as far as warning Maria that something wasn’t sitting right.

With Jodie already named among the five possible murder victims, and Bethany now openly suspicious, viewers are left wondering whether Jodie’s time on the cobbles could be running out.

Bethany had some concerns (Credit: ITV)

Bethany Platt questions Jodie’s behaviour in Coronation Street

Earlier in the day in Weatherfield, David was busy working at the salon when he received an urgent call from Jodie, asking him to come home immediately. Confused but concerned, David rushed back – only for the reason behind the panic to soon become clear.

David caught Jodie with her arm wedged down the back of the sofa. She explained that she could feel Shona’s wedding ring and just needed help retrieving it. However, it didn’t take long to become obvious that the whole scenario was simply an excuse to get close to David.

Once the ring was recovered, Jodie slipped it onto her own finger before proudly showing Shona at the pub. Overjoyed to be reunited with her missing jewellery, Shona thanked her sister and celebrated the find.

Bethany, however, wasn’t fooled. She quickly shared her unease with Maria, questioning how the ring could have turned up in the house when she was certain she’d lost it at the salon.

While Bethany couldn’t yet explain exactly why, one thing was clear – she didn’t trust Jodie at all.

Is Jodie leaving the cobbles? (Credit: ITV)

Olivia Frances Brown sparks exit fears with cryptic social media post

As Jodie’s villain storyline continues to ramp up – and with the character potentially facing a deadly fate in April – speculation has gone into overdrive. Adding fuel to the fire, Olivia Frances Brown has now sent fans into a frenzy with a recent Instagram post.

Viewers quickly picked up on the actress referring to playing Jodie in the past tense, with many fearing it could be a subtle hint that the character’s days are numbered.

Olivia wrote: “Came to the cobbles looking for closure and maybe a bit of chaos. How are we all liking Jodie? Would you trust her? Thank you for all the kind messages. I’ve loved every second of bringing her to life.”

Fans were quick to react. One commented: “Past tense quote?! Nooooo! So intrigued by your character and your portrayal is fabulous!”

Another added: “Love watching you on Corrie – great acting & so beautiful. Really hoping it’s not you they’re going to kill off in April.”

A third viewer shared their concern: “I don’t like that this is giving last day of filming, need Jodie to STAY.”

With Bethany now openly suspicious and fans on high alert, all eyes are on Jodie – and what might be coming next.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider.